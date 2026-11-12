Paratus Malawi launches with Starlink services

Paratus Malawi will expand its local presence with plans to create jobs for local Malawians.

Pan-African telecommunications and network services provider Paratus Group has officially launched in Malawi. The new operation will initially deliver Starlink enterprise connectivity solutions to businesses and organisations in the country. Backed by the group's extensive regional network, technical expertise and resources, Paratus Malawi will provide customers with professionally managed connectivity solutions, supported by local installation, customer service and technical support.

Paratus Malawi will target industry sectors that require reliable, fast connectivity. These include banking, insurance, financial, NGOs and developmental partners, agriculture, healthcare, mining, energy, transport and logistics, educational centres, tourism, government connectivity projects, broadcasting and faith-based organisations.

Martin Cox, Chief Commercial Officer, Paratus Group, says: “Malawi is an important addition to our growing footprint, bringing the Paratus Group network to 16 countries across sub-Saharan Africa. Our expanding contiguous network strengthens what we can offer enterprise customers, both within Malawi and across borders. By combining our extensive network infrastructure and technical expertise with a strong local presence, we can provide businesses with reliable connectivity and the support they need as they grow.”

With many businesses and institutions operating beyond Malawi's main urban centres, low earth orbit (LEO) satellite connectivity offers an effective way to overcome the limitations of terrestrial infrastructure. The Paratus Malawi Starlink service enables high-speed, low-latency connectivity in locations where conventional internet services may be limited or unavailable. It also gives organisations in Lilongwe, Blantyre and Mzuzu a main and or backup link when fibre or mobile networks are disrupted.

Country Manager of Paratus Malawi, Tiwonge Chirambo, says: "There is a significant opportunity to improve connectivity for businesses, organisations and users across Malawi, particularly those operating in areas where reliable, fast internet access remains a challenge. Whether it's a rural health and education centre, or a rural bank branch or a lodge on the lakeshore, dependable connectivity is essential. Our focus is on bringing these customers a professional enterprise service, backed by the experience, resources and technical expertise of Paratus Group. "The company has already signed up several enterprise customers from different sectors and is growing its local operations to support increasing demand. Installations will be carried out by local technical partners, supported by Paratus Group resources. The company can offer installation turnaround times of 24 to 48 hours, subject to location and operational requirements.

Alongside the group’s support, Paratus Malawi will expand its local presence with plans to create jobs and employment for local Malawians across different professions as the business grows.

Chirambo is a Malawian telecoms business development specialist with a 10-year record of delivering results for customers and partners in government, multinationals and the leading private sector

“Malawi has made real progress in expanding digital access, and we share the ambition to connect every community,” says Chirambo. “Our role is to support the work that government, MACRA and development partners are leading to connect the unconnected and raise the quality of connectivity. Where fibre has not yet reached, we give the school, the clinic and the business a connection they can depend on. In our cities, we give enterprises a second, independent link, so payments, branches and head offices keep running when the main network is interrupted. We do it with a local team, backed by Paratus Group's team of expertise that has solved these problems in markets across Africa. For our customers, that means less time lost and more business done.”

The launch of Paratus Malawi forms part of the group's continued expansion across Africa, connecting businesses and communities through terrestrial and satellite connectivity solutions.

For more information, contact Paratus Malawi on (+265) 989 111 206 or sales@paratus.co.mw or visit https://paratus.co.mw/.