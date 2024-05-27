Paratus Mozambique connects, empowers Santa Maria community

Administrative office on Santa Maria with Starlink for the community.

Paratus Mozambique, a leading telecommunications solutions provider, sponsored the recently held annual and highly successful Santa Maria Fishing Challenge. For the challenge, Paratus provided the connectivity for the fishermen as well as the telecommunications lifeline for the entire Santa Maria community.

Paratus has worked with the local authorities and installed a Starlink kit at the administrative post of Machangulo. This will empower the community with a robust connection for the local school, for healthcare services and for local businesses. A total of 1 466 children students and 30 educators will now have access to online resources, previously unavailable, and this will facilitate remote learning and academic advancement. The 3 500 residents will now also benefit from a high-speed and quality internet connection.

Santa Maria is on the eastern coast of the Machangulo Peninsula, close to Inhaca Island, and has some of the world’s best big game fishing. Around 70 competitors made the Santa Maria Fishing Challenge a real spectacle. One boat’s catch was 200 kilograms of fish on just one day. World records for marlin, tuna, barracuda, dorado and kingfish were also achieved.

The Santa Maria Challenge (5-10 May 2024) attracted anglers from across southern Africa who tested their skills in the pristine waters around Inhaka Island. By recognising the critical role of connectivity in ensuring safety and co-ordination during the competition, Paratus Mozambique provided a Starlink kit to enable seamless communication and access to resources throughout the event.

Paratus Mozambique sponsored the Santa Maria Fishing Challenge.

“Paratus Mozambique is really proud, through this sponsorship, to be able to come to the rescue of the local community and provide connectivity to this remote location,” says Rui Costa, Country Manager of Paratus Mozambique. “Our support of this fishing event means we were able to demonstrate a tangible commitment to the local community and this aligns with our goal to transform Africa through exceptional technological infrastructure and service. We want to create a legacy of empowerment for communities like Santa Maria and help bridge the digital divide.”