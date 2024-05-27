Paratus Mozambique connects, empowers Santa Maria community

Johannesburg, 27 May 2024
Paratus Mozambique, a leading telecommunications solutions provider, sponsored the recently held annual and highly successful Santa Maria Fishing Challenge. For the challenge, Paratus provided the connectivity for the fishermen as well as the telecommunications lifeline for the entire Santa Maria community.
Paratus has worked with the local authorities and installed a Starlink kit at the administrative post of Machangulo. This will empower the community with a robust connection for the local school, for healthcare services and for local businesses. A total of 1 466 children students and 30 educators will now have access to online resources, previously unavailable, and this will facilitate remote learning and academic advancement. The 3 500 residents will now also benefit from a high-speed and quality internet connection.
Santa Maria is on the eastern coast of the Machangulo Peninsula, close to Inhaca Island, and has some of the world’s best big game fishing. Around 70 competitors made the Santa Maria Fishing Challenge a real spectacle. One boat’s catch was 200 kilograms of fish on just one day. World records for marlin, tuna, barracuda, dorado and kingfish were also achieved.
The Santa Maria Challenge (5-10 May 2024) attracted anglers from across southern Africa who tested their skills in the pristine waters around Inhaka Island. By recognising the critical role of connectivity in ensuring safety and co-ordination during the competition, Paratus Mozambique provided a Starlink kit to enable seamless communication and access to resources throughout the event.
“Paratus Mozambique is really proud, through this sponsorship, to be able to come to the rescue of the local community and provide connectivity to this remote location,” says Rui Costa, Country Manager of Paratus Mozambique. “Our support of this fishing event means we were able to demonstrate a tangible commitment to the local community and this aligns with our goal to transform Africa through exceptional technological infrastructure and service. We want to create a legacy of empowerment for communities like Santa Maria and help bridge the digital divide.”
Paratus
Paratus is Africa’s quality network. With an eye on the future, the group’s investment in infrastructure underscores its long-term commitment to transform Africa through exceptional digital infrastructure and customer service. Paratus is managed by a passionate and professional operational team in seven African countries – Angola, Botswana, DRC, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, and Zambia. The business’s extended network provides a satellite connectivity-focused service in over 35 African countries to a magnitude of customer satellite connections across Africa. This connects African businesses across the continent and delivers end-to-end service excellence. The group’s footprint extends beyond Africa to international (points of presence) PoPs in Europe, the UK, and the USA.
Born and bred in Africa, Paratus is thinking big as it grows its footprint to deliver Africa’s quality network. By understanding the unique opportunities that Africa offers businesses and individuals to break boundaries and to connect without limits, Paratus is committed to raising the bar for providing quality connectivity in Africa.