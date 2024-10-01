Paratus Mozambique gears up for 2024 Super Picanto with two-car sponsorship

Gearing up for 2024 Super Picanto.

Paratus Mozambique once again made its mark in the 2024 Super Picanto, continuing its strong presence in the world of motorsport by sponsoring two cars in the competition: Car 99, driven by Marco Da Cunha and Rui Vilela, and Car 24, driven by Paulo Da Cunha and Zerin Hussein. Both teams are primed and ready to compete in what promises to be an exciting season of high-speed racing. The next race is scheduled for 26 October 2024, at Autódromo do ATCM in Maputo.

Following an exhilarating 2023 season, which saw Paratus drivers claim top honours in the championship, the anticipation for this year’s races is higher than ever. Last year, the Paratus-backed Bluetech Team made history by clinching the championship title at the final race of the season. Now, with two competitive teams on the grid, Paratus is eager to continue its winning legacy.

Rui Costa, Country Manager of Paratus Mozambique, expressed the company’s enthusiasm for the upcoming season: “At Paratus, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and performance, both in the connectivity solutions we provide and in our support for excellence in motorsport and sports in general. Sponsoring the Super Picanto aligns with our passion for backing top talent and contributing to the growth of motorsport in Mozambique. We are excited to see our teams on the track and wish them the best of luck in what is set to be an exciting 2024 season.”

The 2024 Super Picanto promises intense competition, as top drivers from across the region battle it out for the title. Paratus’s sponsorship continues to highlight the company’s commitment to both local sporting achievements and Africa’s growing presence on the global stage.

Rui Vilela – Car 99.