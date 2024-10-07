Paratus Mozambique powers 2024 Paratus Padel Cup championship

Back row: Badru Rosa, Helder Simao, Helen Khumalo, Marta Botelho, Ana Raimundo, José Alberty Front row: Kiko Garnero, Miguel Alberty.

Paratus Mozambique is the proud sponsor of the 2024 Paratus Padel Cup, which took place on 25 September at Clube Padel de Maputo, ATCM. The event took place on Armed Forces Day, a national holiday, and featured men’s, women’s and children’s divisions, with some fierce competition from talented players from all over Mozambique.

Padel’s worldwide popularity has skyrocketed, and in Mozambique this is no exception, where a growing number of courts host more and more players who love the sport’s fast pace and accessibility. Paratus played a key role in the success of the event, not only by sponsoring the championship trophies, but also by providing high-speed internet connectivity throughout the tournament, ensuring a seamless experience for participants and spectators alike.

Country Manager of Paratus Mozambique, Rui Costa, commented on the event’s success: “We are delighted to have been part of this exciting tournament. Our sponsorship of the Paratus Padel Cup aligns perfectly with our commitment to supporting sport and community-driven events in Mozambique, and particularly when we also provide top-tier internet connectivity to enhance the overall experience for everyone involved. We want to thank Sportstour, the event organiser, for the excellent work. We believe that the upcoming tournaments will be even better in terms of participation, dynamics, interactivity and prizes.”

Padel is a dynamic racquet sport that uniquely blends the elements of tennis and squash and is played on an enclosed court about one-third the size of a tennis court. Its growing appeal comes not only from the sport’s accessibility to players of all ages and skill levels, but because Padel is a sociable game, usually played in doubles, which fosters teamwork, interaction and fun.

The championship concluded with exciting performances across all categories, with the following athletes securing top honours:

Men’s tournament:

1st place: Francisco Garnero and Miguel Alberty

2nd place: Badru Rosa and Helder Simão

3rd place: Manuel Pinto Abreu and Ricardo Martins

Women’s tournament:

1st place: Ana Raimundo and Marta Botelho

2nd place: Helen Khumalo and Diana Carvalho

3rd place: Elsa Paul and Raquel Dias

American kids: