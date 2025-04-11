Paratus Mozambique returns to the track with two-car sponsorship

The Super Picanto Cup is back in action. (Image: Supplied)

The wait is over – Mozambique’s high-octane Super Picanto Cup returns this weekend, and Paratus Mozambique is once again excited to be part of the action. The first race of the 2025 season gets under way on Saturday, 12 April 2025 at the Autódromo do ATCM in Maputo.

Paratus is sponsoring two dynamic teams this year: Car 99, driven by Marco Da Cunha and Rui Vilela, and Car 24, driven by Paulo Da Cunha and Zerin Hussein. With a track record of standout performances – including a championship win in 2023 – the Paratus teams are set to bring power and precision to the race once again.

Rui Costa, Country Manager of Paratus Mozambique, commented: “We are thrilled to see the Super Picanto Cup back in action. At Paratus Mozambique, performance, reliability and speed are part of our DNA – both in the services we deliver and in our ongoing support of motorsport in Mozambique. We’re proud to back our exceptional drivers and look forward to an electrifying season.”

The 2025 Super Picanto Cup promises edge-of-your-seat excitement and fierce competition as top talent battles for the podium. The continued Paratus Mozambique sponsorship reflects the passion for innovation, excellence and investing in local sporting communities.