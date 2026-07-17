Paratus Namibia again voted Namibia’s Most Reliable Internet Provider

From left: Stefan Frank-Schultz, Executive: Technical; Samantha Geyser, Executive: Operations; Nigel Hendrickse, Executive; Naomi Fourie, Exco – Finance.

Paratus Namibia has been named Namibia’s Most Reliable Internet Provider at the 2026 Best of Namibia Awards, retaining the title for the second consecutive year.

The Best of Namibia Awards celebrate businesses, brands and personalities that demonstrate excellence and contribute to Namibia’s growth. The awards are driven by public participation, with members of the public nominating and voting for their preferred organisations across various categories. Winners are determined through an independently audited voting process, making the awards an authentic reflection of public support and confidence.

Paratus Namibia Managing Director, Andrew Hall, said: “We are honoured to be recognised as Namibia’s Most Reliable Internet Provider for a second consecutive year. This award is particularly meaningful because our customers and the Namibian public voted for us. It also marks the commitment of our team and the trust placed in Paratus to deliver reliable connectivity solutions for homes, businesses and communities across Namibia.”

Paratus Namibia continues to invest in digital infrastructure, including its national fibre network, international connectivity routes, satellite services and data centre capabilities, to support Namibia’s growing demand for secure and dependable connectivity. Winning the award for the second year running is also a big vote of confidence as Paratus Namibia continues its focus on delivering customer-driven connectivity solutions and in supporting Namibia’s digital transformation.

Paratus Namibia thanks its customers, partners and supporters who voted for the company and contributed to this achievement.