Paratus Namibia brings resilient connectivity solutions to Mining Expo 2026

Paratus Namibia Sales Executives Cherica Levin and Christo van Wyk at the Paratus Namibia stand during the Mining Expo 2026.

Paratus Namibia will showcase its connectivity and communications solutions at the 13th Mining Expo & Conference (4 to 6 August 2026, Windhoek Showgrounds). With mining operations often located in remote and challenging environments, reliable connectivity is essential for operational efficiency, workforce communication, safety and business continuity. Paratus Namibia provides tailored solutions designed to keep mining companies, sites and teams securely connected.

Visitors to the Paratus stand at the Mining Expo may learn more about the company’s high-speed fibre connectivity, satellite services, LTE mobile services, cloud solutions, cyber security, managed network services, voice and PABX solutions, LAN services, hosted virtual private solutions and Armada data centre services.

Paratus specialists will be on hand to discuss specific business requirements and give advice on tailored connectivity solutions. Exhibitors and visitors requiring LTE services will also be able to begin the sign-up process at the stand.

Sales Manager of Paratus Namibia, Ian Grassow, says: “Reliable and resilient connectivity is playing an increasingly important role in the modernisation of Namibia’s mining sector. The Mining Expo provides an opportunity for us to engage directly with the industry and demonstrate how Paratus can support mining businesses with secure, scalable and future-ready communications solutions.”

Paratus Namibia continues to invest in its network and infrastructure to support businesses across the country with world-class telecommunications solutions, backed by local expertise and the wider Paratus Group network.

Visitors are invited to meet the Paratus Namibia team at stand 8, Camelthorn Hall (Ground Floor) during Mining Expo 2026.