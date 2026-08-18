Paratus Rwanda rings in AfPIF 2026

From left: Pamela Umguwaneza, Office Administrator of Paratus Rwanda; Willie Barkhuizen, Paratus Group Financial Operations Manager: New Ventures; Stephen Petersen, Paratus Group Sales Executive; Bruno Vergamota, Technical Manager, Paratus Mozambique; Thas Pillay, Paratus Group Sales Executive and Manager: New Business Development; Innocent Mutimura, Country Manager of Paratus Rwanda; Edwin Kyambadde, Country Manager of Paratus Uganda; Hussein Habimana, Account Manager of Paratus Rwanda; Martin Cox, Chief Commercial Officer of Paratus Group.

Visitors and industry participants at the African Peering and Interconnection Forum (AfPIF) 2026 are being made especially welcome by Paratus Rwanda, which hosted the official opening reception. The occasion coincided with the first anniversary of Paratus Rwanda's opening in the country. During AfPIF, Paratus Rwanda will be showcasing its extensive connectivity capabilities, its Starlink services, including the Starlink for Business suite and discounted Paratus Essential Access plans for essential services, as well as its G2M fibre route.

Taking place from 18-20 August at the Kigali Marriott Hotel, AfPIF will bring together internet service providers, network operators, carriers, internet exchanges, data centre operators, technology companies and policymakers from across Africa and internationally.

Since commencing operations in Rwanda last year, Paratus has expanded its offering from Starlink business services to include IP transit, wholesale internet and regional fibre connectivity. Through its point of presence (POP) in Kigali, Paratus Rwanda can connect businesses and operators to the wider Paratus Group’s network across 16 African countries. Together with Paratus Kenya, Paratus Uganda and Paratus Tanzania, Paratus is strengthening its East African network and enabling regional connectivity across key markets.

Its regional capabilities are further supported by the G2M fibre route, which connects Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo to Mombasa in Kenya through Kigali, Kampala and Nairobi. The 2 000km protected corridor provides carriers, internet service providers and enterprise customers with resilient, high-capacity cross-border connectivity and access to international subsea cable capacity through Mombasa.

Paratus Rwanda also provides Starlink-powered primary, backup and remote connectivity solutions. These include business internet and layer two connectivity, enabling organisations to securely connect remote branches and sites to their headquarters and other locations.

Country manager of Paratus Rwanda, Innocent Mutimura, says: “As we approach our first anniversary, AfPIF allows us to demonstrate that Paratus Rwanda is established, operational and ready to support businesses and operators locally and across the region. Our Kigali point of presence, the G2M fibre route and our Starlink-powered services enable us to offer both terrestrial and satellite connectivity, supported by local expertise and the reach of the wider Paratus network.”

Representatives from Paratus Group, Paratus Rwanda, Paratus Kenya and Paratus Uganda will attend AfPIF, reinforcing the Group’s East African presence and its ability to provide connectivity across multiple markets through a single network and service provider.

“Rwanda is a growing digital market and an important part of our East African strategy,” Mutimura adds. “We look forward to welcoming the internet community to Kigali, building new relationships and demonstrating how Paratus can support local and regional connectivity requirements.”

Innocent Mutimura, country manager of Paratus Rwanda.

Paratus network footprint map.