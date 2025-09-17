Paratus SA delivers internet access for Revived Pulse’s life-saving cycling event

Paratus LeTour support vehicle.

Paratus South Africa is proud to support Revived Pulse’s annual ‘Le Tour de Spirit of the Great Heart' cycling event, where purpose meets endurance to transform lives. Covering 640km in just six days, cyclists undertake this remarkable journey to raise funds for individuals in need of urgent cardiac treatment or life-saving medical devices, people who otherwise would not have the means to access such care.

This year, Paratus South Africa joins the mission not only as a support partner but also as the backbone of connectivity along the challenging route. As cyclists travel through remote regions, where conventional connectivity is often unavailable, Paratus ensures they and the communities they encounter stay reliably connected.

Managing Director of Paratus South Africa, Kallie Carlsen, says: “Connectivity is more than technology, it is about breaking barriers. We are committed to enabling reliable, high-speed internet no matter how remote the location. Supporting Revived Pulse allows us to showcase this capability while contributing to a life-changing cause.”

The Paratus support vehicle will provide internet access throughout the journey, crossing provincial and regional boundaries to demonstrate that reliable connectivity should never be restricted by geography. This sponsorship reflects Paratus South Africa's mission to deliver cutting-edge technology solutions across Africa, ensuring no community is left behind.

Revived Pulse’s work has already transformed countless lives by raising awareness and funds for critical cardiac care. By collaborating with partners like Paratus, the foundation continues to amplify its reach and impact, proving that technology and compassion can work hand in hand to create lasting change.

For more information about Revived Pulse and the ‘Le Tour de Spirit of the Great Heart': https://www.revivedpulse.org.