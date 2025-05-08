Paratus SA, Revived Pulse join forces to deliver lifelines on and off the grid

Paratus South Africa and Revived Pulse are co-hosting a special charity Golf Day on 8 May 2025 at the Waterkloof Golf Club, in Pretoria.

Paratus South Africa, part of the pan-African telecommunications Paratus Group, provides a vital lifeline of connectivity across the continent. Together with the NPO that offers a lifeline in critical life-saving cardiac support for patients in need, Paratus South Africa and Revived Pulse are co-hosting a special charity Golf Day on 8 May 2025 at the Waterkloof Golf Club, in Pretoria. This unique collaboration reflects a shared ethos of both organisations: to connect people to what matters most, whether it’s the ability to send data and connect anywhere in the world or the chance to keep on living.

Individual players and businesses will take part in the Golf Day with a shared aim to support the Revived Pulse mission of providing access to heart-saving devices and services to people who cannot afford them. The event will see 26 four-ball teams take to the course, where all 18 holes are sponsored and where numerous fundraising activities are being run on the day, including team entries, hole sponsorships, raffles and auctions. All proceeds from the Charity Golf Day will go directly to benefit the life-changing work of Revived Pulse.

As a leading independent provider of last-mile connectivity and specialist satellite solutions, Paratus South Africa is committed to supporting initiatives that uplift society, bridging the digital divide and providing a lifeline to new opportunities.

Charity Golf Day tees up connection, compassion and critical support for those who need it most.

Managing Director of Paratus South Africa, Kallie Carlsen, says: “We believe in enabling progress not just through connectivity but also through compassion at the heart of the community. By co-hosting with Revived Pulse, I believe we are demonstrating how collaboration can promote connection, community and care, because the Golf Day brings together both businesses and communities in support of a cause that saves lives. We are honoured to play a part in helping to bring about positive change.”

Co-Founder of Revived Pulse, Faan Botha, says: “You realise how precious life is when the simple act of breathing becomes difficult. Our mission is to ensure that every person with a serious heart condition gets another chance to breathe more easily and to live longer. What Paratus is to connectivity, Revived Pulse is for the heart: a lifeline. We’re proud of this collaboration because it works for the greater good.”

Together, Paratus South Africa and Revived Pulse are not just driving change, they are delivering hope with every pulse and every heartbeat they help to sustain.