Paratus SA supports Namibian racing talent Adriaan Nel in MSA F4 Championship.

Paratus South Africa is proud to support Namibian racing driver Adriaan Nel as he competes in the MSA Formula 4 Championship in South Africa. As a co-sponsor with Paratus Namibia, Paratus SA is helping Nel pursue his dream while inspiring the next generation of African motorsport talent.

Nel, a seasoned driver with more than 15 years of experience, has won multiple national titles in Namibia and competed successfully in regional championships across southern Africa. He has also gained international recognition in e-sports, representing Namibia at the 2024 FIA Motorsport Games in Valencia, Spain. In addition to his racing career, Nel mentors young drivers through his karting team, helping to nurture new talent and build the future of motorsport in Namibia.

Managing Director of Paratus South Africa, Kallie Carlsen, says: “Paratus is delighted to support Adriaan as he participates in this exciting challenge in South Africa. This sponsorship reflects our commitment to celebrating and enabling African talent, providing opportunities for growth, exposure and achievement.”

The MSA Formula 4 Championship is an FIA-certified single-seater series designed to develop young professional drivers for the next step in international motorsport, including Formula Regional and Formula 3. Each car is built to strict FIA safety and performance standards, offering a truly professional environment where driver skill determines success. The 2025 season features races across Pretoria, East London, Cape Town and Johannesburg. Nel will take to the track in Cape Town on 13 September 2025 at Killarney International Raceway, where practice sessions, qualifying and multiple heats will provide strong visibility for drivers and sponsors through live broadcasts, digital media and paddock coverage.

Commenting on the partnership, Nel said: “This support from Paratus allows me to compete at the highest level in South Africa and continue representing Namibia on a regional stage. Motorsport has always been my passion, and I hope to use this platform to inspire others to follow their dreams.”

Paratus SA’s sponsorship will contribute towards entry fees, car rental and testing, race logistics including travel, accommodation and fuel, engineering and team support. The partnership enables both Nel and Paratus to gain exposure throughout the championship while celebrating Namibian talent on a regional stage.