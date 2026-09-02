Paratus Uganda first to market with Starlink service

Providing greater resilience, faster deployment and borderless connectivity.

Paratus Uganda has become the first provider in the country to launch Starlink’s low earth orbit (LEO) satellite service, following the official signing of the memorandum of understanding and operational licence agreement between Uganda Communication Commission and Starlink. This positions Paratus Uganda at the forefront of next-generation connectivity, unlocking high-speed, low-latency satellite access for enterprise customers across even the most remote parts of the country.

Since launching last year through a joint venture between Paratus Group and leading Kampala-based ISP, ROKE TELKOM, Paratus Uganda has been supporting customers with resilient cross-border connectivity via the 2 000km protected Goma-to-Mombasa (G2M) route. The addition of Starlink services further enhances this offering, delivering an integrated connectivity solution supported by the Paratus Group’s East-West Southern Africa backbone, redundancy solutions and value-added network services.

With Starlink now added to its portfolio, the company is activating a strong pipeline of customers across numerous sectors, including mining, healthcare, tourism, NGOs and government, many of which require dependable connectivity in remote and underserved areas.

Country Manager of Paratus Uganda, Edwin Kyambadde, says: “There has been significant demand for LEO services from enterprise customers who have been waiting for Starlink to become available in Uganda. Now that Starlink is licensed, the hard work begins as we connect customers across the country. This is a powerful addition to our network and it’s a game-changer for businesses operating beyond traditional infrastructure reach.”

Paratus Group Chief Commercial Officer Martin Cox says the Starlink licence approval further enhances the group’s strategy of building a contiguous, multi-layered network across Africa. “This will be Paratus Group’s ninth country in Africa offering Starlink services. Satellite plays a critical role in extending our reach into areas where terrestrial infrastructure is limited. With Starlink now available through Paratus Uganda, we can offer customers not only in Uganda but also across the East African region even greater resilience, faster deployment and truly borderless connectivity.”