Parliament invites public input on InfoReg candidates

The Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services is calling for public input on candidates to serve as members of the Information Regulator.

It published the names and CVs of 21 candidates on Parliament’s website for public comment for the vacant positions at the regulator.

Headed by advocate Pansy Tlakula, the Information Regulator is, among other duties, empowered to monitor and enforce compliance by public and private bodies with the provisions of South Africa’s data privacy law: the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA).

As of 30 June 2021, the Information Regulator took over the regulatory mandate functions relating to the Promotion of Access to Information Act from the South African Human Rights Commission.

The members of the regulator’s office are appointed on a full-time or part-time basis.

In the statement, the portfolio committee says that in terms of POPIA, members of the regulator must be appropriately qualified, fit and proper South African citizens.

At least one of those appointed must have experience as a practising advocate or attorney, or a professor of law at a university. The remainder must be appointed on account of any other qualifications, expertise and experience relating to the regulator’s objectives.

It advises that all public comments on the candidates must be sent to Mr V Ramaano at vramaano@parliament.gov.za, before the closing date of 2pm on 13 March.

