Parly raises concerns over offline SRD grant verification system

The SRD grant is part of government’s social programmes to cushion qualifying citizens against the financial pressures.

Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Social Development has called for the restoration of the South African Social Security Agency’s (SASSA’s) Electronic Know Your Client (eKYC) system.

This, after the agency last week announced the suspension of the system until further notice.

SASSA did not state when the system would up and running again, only that the suspension is to enhance its functionality.

The eKYC system is used to allow eligible beneficiaries to verify and receive their Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant.

In a statement issued on Friday, portfolio committee chairperson Bridget Masango says SASSA informed all SRD grant recipients that they are suspending their grant payments to verify and confirm their identity and prevent fraudulent applications.

SRD grant beneficiaries are required to re-apply and verify their identity using the eKYC system. However, SASSA has suspended this system, preventing beneficiaries from verifying their identity, she says.

“We appreciate the effort to combat fraud, but we strongly express concern about the suspended eKYC verification system that leaves thousands of eligible people unable to prove their eligibility.”

Introduced at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the SRD grant has continued as part of government’s social grants programme despite identified weaknesses in the payment system.

The grant, previously R350, has been increased to R370 as of April, representing a 5.7% increase.

Referencing media reports, Masango notes that SASSA has suspended 100 550 SRD grant payments in the Eastern Cape, as part of its ongoing investigation into the weaknesses in the SRD grant payment system.

It is not clear what the percentage of those committing fraud is because the verification system is offline, she states. “The minister must intervene and ensure that the verification system is brought back online to enable the deserving beneficiaries to receive their grants.” “While the committee is aware of the ongoing investigation into the weaknesses of the SRD grant payment system, it reiterates that deserving beneficiaries should not be negatively affected by the processes SASSA is undertaking as part of the investigation,” the statement concludes.