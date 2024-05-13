Parties up digital engagement ahead of elections

As election day nears, political parties are increasingly electioneering via tech.

Ahead of the general elections on 29 May, governing party the African National Congress (ANC) has debuted a mobile app, joining other political parties in electioneering via tech.

Secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says the myANC Digital app will engage the electorate, providing a “one-stop digital hub for interactive dialogue and campaign insights”.

Taking to social media X (formerly Twitter), Mbalula tweets: “This is more than just an app; it's a movement in the palm of your hand, connecting you to the change you want to see.”

Other functionality includes having a say to help the party improve, frequently asked questions, users sharing their thoughts, engaging the community, as well as keeping up-to-date with ANC events.

The free app is available for download from the Google Play Store and App Store.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) also has a mobile app available in the Google Play Store.

The ‘red berets’ app is described as an “EFF online store app”, selling the party’s merchandise.

Opposition party the Democratic Alliance (DA) has increasingly upped its presence and ad spend on platforms such as YouTube and Meta-owned platform Facebook. The party has also utilised traditional media platforms like radio and TV.

The DA reportedly spent more than R2 million on digital advertising on Instagram, Facebook, Google and YouTube last month.

New kid on the block Rise Mzansi has a segment called “Rise news” on business and employment-focused social media platform LinkedIn, which features quick bulletins, to keep its supporters and volunteers engaged with campaign activities.

The party also hosts fireside chats with some of its leaders that are streamed on Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube and X.

South Africa's general elections will be held on 29 May to elect a new National Assembly and new provincial legislatures in each province. This will be the seventh election held since the end of the apartheid system in 1994.

This election will also determine who will become the next president.