Partnering for progress: Develop SA’s next compliance professionals

Work-based learning supports youth empowerment.

In a powerful move to support youth empowerment, bridge the skills gap and bolster corporate compliance capacity, a new initiative by Navigate Compliance is calling on South African organisations to place 250 learners for work-based learning as part of a six-month professional programme, funded by Bankseta.

This initiative targets unemployed youth, matriculants and graduates across the country, equipping them with accredited, future-ready training in high-demand compliance disciplines, including:

Governance, risk and compliance

Anti-money laundering (AML), with a focus on customer due diligence and transaction monitoring

Cyber security and data privacy

Emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence

Anti-bribery and corruption

IT governance

Learners will graduate with an NQF Level 4 qualification and “Certified Digital Practitioner” status, endorsed by the Institute of Chartered IT Professionals (ICITP), positioning them for success in the digital compliance landscape.

"Our country-specific, tailored programmes are more than just educational offerings – they’re a direct response to the urgent challenges facing risk management and digital transformation today," said Sholane Sathu, Managing Director of the Navigate Group. "We’re equipping professionals with the critical skills and forward-thinking insights needed to lead with confidence in an increasingly complex compliance and digital landscape. These qualifications aren’t just certificates, they're powerful tools for driving ethical business and creating a safer, more resilient digital future."

Participation now open

Organisations are invited to partner by hosting one or more learners in a structured work placement – on a permanent, contract or project basis. Hosting companies benefits by:

Strengthening their internal compliance pipeline.

Enhancing their B-BBEE scorecard through skills development and socio-economic contribution.

Supporting national transformation and youth employment initiatives.

This programme represents a unique opportunity for forward-thinking organisations to contribute meaningfully to both youth development and compliance.

For more information or to express interest in hosting learners, organisations are encouraged to contact Navigate on info@navcompliance.co.za.

Together, we can build a more ethical, digitally competent future.