Partnerships for growth: Huawei Cloud Partner Network gains traction in SA

Tsailou Lin, director of ecosystem development at Huawei Cloud South Africa.

South African businesses moving to hybrid cloud models and seeking more cost-effective cloud environments present immense growth opportunities for cloud solution providers partnering with Huawei Cloud.

This is according to Tsailou Lin, director of ecosystem development at Huawei Cloud South Africa, who says Huawei Cloud’s local partner network now includes over 300 resellers and ISV partners of all sizes, which are growing their infrastructure as a service, platform as a service and software as a service offerings with Huawei Cloud.

Lin says Huawei Cloud, through its global Huawei Cloud Partner Network (HCPN), is empowering local partners to grow their businesses and help customers transform. The programme has several differentiators – particularly in terms of its commercial model and support, she says.

“Our partner ecosystem in South Africa is growing rapidly and strongly, with our partners enjoying lucrative margins, expanded market opportunities and great success with our joint collaborations,” she says.

Lin attributes this growth to Huawei Cloud’s approach to enabling partners.

“Importantly, we have a partner-first strategy, which means we don’t compete with partners. Instead, we support and enable them to add value for partners and their customers,” she says.

The HCPN motto ‘Create Value Together, Grow Together’ is a zero-risk approach, with the model including a rebate and incentive structure above industry norms, and exceptional local and international technical, sales and marketing support.

“A standout feature of the HCPN is its flexibility,” she says. “It is not rigid. The programme takes a holistic and natural approach to enable partners to grow sustainably, through four tiers of partnership. The programme is designed to create value by enriching partner solutions portfolios and sharing opportunities.”

With an in-country presence and three local availability zones in South Africa, Huawei Cloud offers outstanding infrastructure, technology and expertise. “Huawei Cloud invests heavily in R&D, compliance and security, and more than 70 local service offerings,” Lin notes.

Huawei Cloud support includes ready access to expert in-country and global resources to enable partners to deliver world-class service and support to their customers. Huawei Cloud also empowers partners with sponsored sales and technical training, certification and enablement programmes. Huawei Cloud also collaborates closely with partners on joint marketing and sales initiatives to help them increase their market share.

To learn more about the Huawei Cloud Partner Network, go to: https://www.huaweicloud.com/intl/en-us/partners/