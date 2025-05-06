PartServe appointed as official distributor for Lenovo server spare parts in southern Africa

Lee Bowes, director, PartServe.

PartServe Channel Support, which positions itself as a leading provider of IT parts and support services, is proud to announce its appointment as the official distributor for Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) server spare parts in southern Africa. This strategic partnership reinforces PartServe’s position as a trusted partner in the IT supply chain and expands its ability to deliver critical Lenovo server components efficiently and reliably.

With a commitment to operational excellence, PartServe has integrated its extensive online platform, www.shop.partserve.co.za, with Lenovo’s serial number bill of materials lookup system. This integration ensures that customers have seamless access to Lenovo’s complete range of server spare parts, enabling faster identification of the correct components, precise inventory availability and smooth transactions.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Lenovo ISG to strengthen the supply chain of essential server spare parts," said Lee Bowes, Director at PartServe. "Our state-of-the-art e-commerce platform and dedication to outstanding service set us apart. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to delivering superior solutions that empower businesses to maintain operational efficiency and minimise downtime."

Mohamed Khan, ISG Regional Service Delivery Manager (Lenovo Africa), echoed this sentiment: "PartServe has consistently demonstrated the expertise, infrastructure and customer-centric approach required to support Lenovo’s high standards. Their established reputation and strong presence in southern Africa make them an ideal distribution partner as we continue to deliver best-in-class IT infrastructure solutions to the region."

PartServe’s strategic location, robust logistics network and comprehensive online system ensure that customers across southern Africa receive unmatched service and rapid delivery. The partnership is designed to support Lenovo ISG’s continued growth in the region and reflects the two companies’ shared vision for delivering customer-focused technology solutions.

For more information, visit www.shop.partserve.co.za.