PartServe partners with Motorola Mobility for warranty repairs in southern Africa

PartServe teams up with Motorola Mobility.

PartServe Channel Support is thrilled to announce its new partnership with Motorola Mobility, a Lenovo company, as the official facilitator of warranty repairs for Motorola mobile phones in southern Africa. This collaboration marks an exciting step forward as Motorola mobile phones, renowned globally for their quality and innovation, have arrived in South Africa.

Motorola Mobility has consistently been a leader in mobile technology, recognised for its cutting-edge designs, reliable performance and heritage as a pioneering brand in the telecommunications industry. With its relaunch in South Africa, Motorola is bringing its exceptional devices back to the hands of South African consumers.

As the newly appointed warranty repair partner, PartServe is ideally positioned to support Motorola in the South African market. Through its comprehensive online job tracking platform, accessible at www.ojt.partserve.co.za, customers can create accounts, log repair jobs and monitor the progress of their devices with ease. This seamless system ensures a transparent and efficient repair experience, backed by PartServe’s decades of expertise in IT service and logistics.

“Motorola Mobility is a globally respected brand and we are proud to partner with them to deliver outstanding warranty repair services for their mobile devices,” said Lee Bowes, Director at PartServe. “Our sophisticated online platform, combined with our dedication to excellent customer service, makes us the perfect partner to support the relaunch of Motorola phones in South Africa. We are committed to ensuring that Motorola customers receive unparalleled support and convenience.”

Sharay Shams, General Manager, Middle East, Africa and CIS – EMEA Services at Motorola Mobility, shared his enthusiasm for the collaboration: “PartServe’s proven track record and robust infrastructure make them a trusted partner in providing warranty support for our Motorola devices. With their advanced job tracking platform and customer-focused approach, we are confident that our South African customers will receive the high-quality care they deserve.”

This partnership underscores Motorola’s commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences as it launches its latest portfolio of devices in the South African market. PartServe’s state-of-the-art facilities, dedicated team and innovative online platform ensure efficient, reliable and customer-friendly support services for Motorola mobile phone users.

For more information, visit www.ojt.partserve.co.za.