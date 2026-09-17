PartServe takes after-sales support 24/7 with new WhatsApp service

Lee Bowes, director, PartServe.

Technology customers no longer expect after-sales support to switch off when the working day ends, and PartServe is responding by making its repair, spare parts and product support accessible through WhatsApp around the clock.

The technology after-sales specialist has launched a 24-hour WhatsApp support service that allows customers to obtain repair information, assistance with spare parts and products, and guidance on what to do next at any time of the day or night.

The move forms part of PartServe’s broader strategy to connect its physical repair operation with the digital services customers use to track, buy and manage technology.

The scale behind that operation is significant. PartServe completes more than 100 000 repairs every year and has been officially appointed by 16 leading technology vendors to provide outsourced warranty services and parts distribution. It operates five branches in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, Bloemfontein and Gqeberha.

Alongside its repair operations, PartServe’s online store provides access to more than 1 million searchable and orderable product lines covering spare parts, components, accessories, printer consumables and refurbished equipment. The store attracts more than 11 000 visitors and generates over 200 000 page views each month.

“After sales service shouldn’t stop because the working day has ended,” says PartServe director Lee Bowes. “Customers want answers when they need them, and our goal is to connect the physical and digital sides of our business so that whether somebody is tracking a repair, looking for a spare part or simply needs help, there is somewhere they can turn 24 hours a day.”

For customers with a device undergoing repair, uncertainty is often one of the biggest frustrations. PartServe’s online job tracking platform provides visibility into repair progress, while WhatsApp adds a conversational layer, allowing customers to ask questions and get guidance on what happens next.

The service supports both warranty and out of warranty repairs and can provide basic assistance with common problems. Where technical diagnosis or physical inspection is required, customers can be guided into the appropriate PartServe support or repair process.

“We don’t see WhatsApp replacing our online tracking system or our people,” says Bowes. “It connects them. Tracking gives customers visibility, WhatsApp gives them a conversation, and our technical teams provide the expertise when the problem requires human intervention.”

The same approach applies to finding technology spare parts. With more than 1 million product lines available, WhatsApp provides another way for customers to identify the correct part, component, accessory or consumable when model numbers and compatibility make conventional searches difficult.

“If you know exactly what you need, our online store makes it easy to search and order it,” he explains. “But technology products and spare parts can be complicated. Sometimes a customer doesn’t know the part number. They just know the printer they own and that they need the right cartridge, or the notebook model and the component they are trying to replace. That’s where conversational support becomes extremely useful.”

The launch brings together the different stages of the after-sales journey, from seeking assistance and submitting a repair to tracking progress, identifying parts and purchasing technology. WhatsApp now extends that journey beyond conventional business hours.

“Digital transformation only matters if the customer actually feels the difference. For us, this is about removing friction. We want PartServe to be easier to access, easier to understand and easier to do business with,” he concludes.

Customers can access PartServe’s 24-hour WhatsApp support by messaging (+27) 11 201 7777.