PartServe unveils revamped website to elevate customer experience, service efficiency

PartServe site gets major upgrade.

PartServe Channel Support, which positions itself as a leading distributor and service partner for IT parts and consumer electronics, is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website, set to go live on 5 November 2025 at www.partserve.co.za.

The new site represents a major upgrade in both functionality and user experience. Built to support PartServe’s expanding partnerships with global brands like Lenovo, Epson, Canon, Sony Playstation and Motorola, the platform integrates advanced service tracking, streamlined navigation and enhanced customer support tools.

What’s new:

Faster, smarter navigation: The new interface makes it easier than ever to locate parts, book repairs and access warranty services.

Real-time service tracking: Customers can now monitor the status of their repairs and orders with greater transparency.

Mobile-optimised experience: Whether you're in the office or on the go, the new site adapts seamlessly to any device.

Improved search functionality: Quickly find the exact part or service you need with intelligent filtering and categorisation.

From legacy to leadership: The previous site at www.partserve.co.za served as a reliable portal for over a decade, supporting thousands of customers across southern Africa. However, as PartServe’s operations and partnerships have grown, so too has the need for a more agile, integrated digital platform. The new site reflects this evolution – designed not just for today’s needs, but for tomorrow’s possibilities.

Seamless transition: On 5 November, the new platform will officially replace the legacy site at www.partserve.co.za, ensuring continuity for all users. No action is required from customers – bookmarks and links will remain valid, and all existing service data will be securely migrated.

A message from the director: "This launch marks a pivotal moment in our journey to deliver smarter, faster and more transparent service to our customers. The new site is more than a facelift – it’s a foundation for the future," said Lee Bowes, Director at PartServe Channel Support.

For more information or media inquiries, please contact:

sales@partserve.co.za

(+27) 11 201 7777