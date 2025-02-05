Paycorp eyes expansion with Pilot Software acquisition

Wayne Abramson, CEO of ATM Solutions, Paycorp.

International payments provider Paycorp has acquired Pilot Software, a provider of point-of-sale (POS) software and hardware solutions for the hospitality industry.

Paycorp, with operations in southern Africa, Eastern Europe and the United Kingdom, offers ATM and cash-related services, transaction processing, embedded business funding and value-added services.

Pilot Software develops POS solutions tailored for the hospitality sector. The company’s technology is designed to streamline business processes, enhance customer service and optimise management functions for both independent operators and large franchise groups.

In a statement, Paycorp said the deal will strengthen its market presence and enhance its product offering – targeting the lucrative hospitality industry with a broader range of payment solutions.

Wayne Abramson, CEO of ATM Solutions, a part of Paycorp, says Pilot Software has been a trusted partner to thousands of businesses for over 30 years, “offering robust and scalable point-of-sale technology that optimises both front- and back-office functions”.

Abramson adds that Pilot’s leadership team has built strong relationships and a reputation for delivering effective, results-driven solutions.

“Their deep understanding of the hospitality sector and passion for innovation align seamlessly with Paycorp’s approach to empowering businesses with simple, cost-effective and scalable solutions,” he says.

Pilot Software will remain an independent business within Paycorp.

Pilot will leverage Paycorp’s resources and network, Abramson continues. “By maintaining its independence, Pilot retains the agility and customer focus that have made it a market leader, while integrating our expertise and resources to accelerate innovation and expansion.”

Glenn Miller, MD of Pilot Software, adds: "We share the same purpose-driven approach as Paycorp, and we are confident this partnership will accelerate our growth, broaden our offering and add value for our clients across southern Africa and beyond."

This acquisition broadens both companies’ service portfolio and is expected to support expansion into new markets across southern Africa and further afield.