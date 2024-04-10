Payfast promotes CCO David Adams to MD

David Adams, newly appointed MD of Payfast.

Payments processing firm, Payfast has promoted its chief commercial officer (CCO), David Adams to MD of the Network International subsidiary.

According to a statement, Adams brings to the new position more than 20 years of experience in the global payments services sector.

He takes over from Brendon Williamson, who has stepped down from the role, which he’s held since 2021.

During his time at the helm of Payfast, Williamson assisted in leading his team through several major acquisitions and mergers, including overseeing the consolidation of several brands, specifically Payfast, Paygate, SiD, VCs, and DPO Pay, under Network International.

“On behalf of the Payfast team, we want to extend our thanks to Brendon for his commitment to innovation and encouraging people to push the boundaries of what is possible. I look forward to steering Payfast through its next phase of growth and success as part of Network International,” states Adams.

Adams previously worked with Network International in the Middle East and Mastercard in the UK, before returning to SA as CCO at Payfast in 2023.

Under Adams’ leadership, Payfast will continue to deliver innovative products and services and will remain the leading force of e-commerce across SA, notes the company.

Founded in 2007, Payfast was acquired by Network International in 2019, joining forces with payment gateway, Paygate which is also under Network’s ownership.

Serving over 100 000 businesses in SA, Payfast says it is dedicated to developing innovative payment solutions ensuring the highest level of convenience and trust for both merchants and customers alike.