Paymenow, PayCurve merge to launch financial stability hub

Deon Nobrega, CEO and co-founder of Paymenow, and Tamir Sacks, co-founder and CEO of PayCurve.

South African earned wage access (EWA) provider Paymenow – which allows workers to access already-earned pay before payday – has merged with Johannesburg-based fintech PayCurve to establish an integrated employee financial wellness platform.

Paymenow announced on 4 May that the consolidated entity will operate under the Paymenow brand.

The transaction aims to transition workers from immediate short-term cash pressure towards long-term financial stability and savings within a single digital environment.

According to Paymenow, the merger responds to the ongoing reliance on high-interest, short-term credit among South African workers between paydays. The transaction integrates PayCurve's infrastructure.

Deon Nobrega, CEO and co-founder of Paymenow, said millions of working South Africans run short of cash before payday while carrying unsustainable debt.

“By integrating PayCurve's capabilities, we can now guide an employee from their first wage advance towards becoming debt-free,” he said.

Major industry players like SmartWage continue to focus on digitising employee communication and payroll access. TymeBank also represents a significant challenger with its low-cost structure and expansion into employee value-added services.

For the employee, the merger shifts the focus from simple “wage streaming” to holistic recovery . While EWA provides immediate cash for essentials like food and transport, it does not inherently solve the underlying issue of high debt-to-income ratios.

Tamir Sacks, co-founder and CEO of PayCurve, said EWA works best when combined with savings, education and debt recovery support.

He added that from an employer's perspective, the combined platform serves as a tool for operational stability. Chronic over-indebtedness is a primary driver of absenteeism, reduced productivity and high staff turnover in South African industries.

Global players such as Earnd, powered by Wagestream, provide similar financial health tools, though they often lack the localised debt-rehabilitation data specific to the South African regulatory environment that this new merger prioritises.

Paymenow noted that existing clients and employees will continue to receive uninterrupted service during the integration process.