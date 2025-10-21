Pazima IT drives digital transformation at KZN summit with Spectrum Switch technology

Sabelo Zondi, CEO of Pazima IT, at the KZN Digital Transformation Summit.

Pazima IT proudly showcased its pioneering TVWS (television white spaces) solutions at the recent Digital Transformation Summit in KwaZulu-Natal, highlighting its groundbreaking work connecting deep rural areas in the Zululand District.

The KwaZulu-Natal Digital Transformation Summit was held at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre (ICC Durban) from 15 to 17 October 2025, where Premier Honourable Thamsanqa Ntuli delivered a keynote address outlining the province’s vision to position KwaZulu-Natal as a digitally transformed, innovation-driven and inclusive economy.

The summit brought together Members of the Executive Council, mayors, traditional leaders, academics, ICT sector leaders, civil society partners and business executives, including Microsoft South Africa CEO, Vukani Mngxati, who served as the event’s Platinum Sponsor. "At Pazima IT, we believe that collaboration among government, business and civil society is key to driving digital transformation that truly uplifts communities. We are proud to support this summit and join hands with all stakeholders to bridge the digital divide and create lasting impact," said Sabelo Zondi, CEO of Pazima IT.

As an exhibitor, Pazima IT highlighted how its collaboration with Spectrum Switch experts in fixed wireless access (FWA) and TVWS connectivity has enabled the deployment of reliable internet infrastructure where traditional networks struggle to reach. Through this partnership, Pazima IT has effectively facilitated digital inclusion for underserved communities by leveraging innovative technologies such as internet of things (IOT) integration and smart connectivity solutions.

The use of TVWS spectrum has allowed Pazima IT to overcome geographical and infrastructural challenges by delivering robust broadband services that support mobile network operators (MNOs), mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile virtual network enablers (MVNEs) operating within the region. This dynamic approach enables scalable and cost-effective connectivity tailored for rural users and enterprises alike.

At the summit, Pazima IT emphasised its commitment to driving socio-economic development through technology, demonstrating how its deployment in the Zululand District is catalysing digital transformation, bridging the digital divide and opening new opportunities for education, commerce and communication.

Pazima IT has welcomed KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Ntuli’s ambitious five-year plan for KZN's digital transformation. Ntuli's five-year plan roadmap is built on five priorities:

Expanding digital infrastructure

Modernising e-government services

Developing digital skills

Growing the innovation ecosystem

Ensuring inclusive access for all

At the summit, the Premier of South Africa's second-largest economy stated that his government’s goal is to expand digital access in public facilities, connecting up to 90% of schools, clinics and government offices to broadband.

Powered by the Spectrum Switch, Pazima IT continues to pioneer fixed wireless access solutions that unlock the potential of rural KwaZulu-Natal communities, reinforcing the imperative of connectivity as a fundamental enabler of progress and supporting Ntuli's five-year plan.

