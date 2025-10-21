Pazima IT drives digital transformation at KZN summit with Spectrum Switch TVWS technology

Sabelo Zondi, CEO of Pazima IT, at the KZN Digital Transformation Summit.

Pazima IT proudly showcased its pioneering TVWS (Television White Spaces) solutions at the recent Digital Transformation Summit in KwaZulu-Natal, placing the spotlight on its ground-breaking work connecting deep rural areas in Zululand District.

As an exhibitor, Pazima highlighted how its collaboration with Spectrum Switch, expert in fixed wireless access (FWA) and TVWS connectivity, has enabled the deployment of reliable internet infrastructure where traditional networks struggle to reach. Through this partnership, Pazima IT has effectively facilitated digital inclusion for underserved communities by leveraging innovative technologies such as internet of things (IOT) integration and smart connectivity solutions.

The use of TVWS spectrum has allowed Pazima IT to overcome geographical and infrastructural challenges by delivering robust broadband services that support mobile network operators (MNOs), mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile virtual network enablers (MVNEs) operating within the region. This dynamic approach enables scalable and cost-effective connectivity tailored for rural users and enterprises alike.

Sabelo Zondi, CEO of Pazima IT, with Mpilo Sibiya, Chief Director for Provincial ICT at the KwaZulu-Natal Office of the Premier.

At the summit, Pazima IT emphasised its commitment to driving socio-economic development through technology, demonstrating how its deployment in Zululand is catalysing digital transformation, bridging the digital divide and opening new opportunities for education, commerce and communication.

Together with Spectrum Switch, Pazima IT continues to pioneer fixed wireless access solutions that unlock the potential of rural KwaZulu-Natal communities, reinforcing the imperative of connectivity as a fundamental enabler of progress.

