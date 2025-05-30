PC makers see growing demand for AI-based devices in SA

PC makers say AI-powered devices provide enhanced security, adaptive performance and a smarter user experience.

Global PC makers are increasingly bringing artificial intelligence (AI)-powered devices to the local market, as they navigate economic headwinds in South Africa.

The manufacturers believe this strategic shift reflects a response to changing consumer demands and a push to differentiate products in a competitive and price-sensitive environment.

With South African businesses and consumers seeking greater efficiency, productivity and value from their technology investments, the PC makers say AI-powered devices offer compelling advantages – such as enhanced security, adaptive performance and a smarter user experience.

The global PC manufacturers view SA as a key emerging market, where AI integration can drive future growth, especially in sectors like education, healthcare and remote work solutions.

Werner Joubert, business director at Asus, says the Taiwanese tech firm is deploying AI in two parts – first to improve productivity

“The Asus AI ExpertMeet is a bundled software with all of our 2025 devices that includes AI Meeting Minutes, AI Translated Subtitles, Webcam Watermark and Screen Watermark. Each one of these are designed to assist in the daily work routine we have all come adapted to since the pandemic.”

Joubert notes the second part is about user experience, but end-users do not see this functionality.

“As we are striving for a zero-downtime goal in organisations, we use AI technology in our devices which will solve any problems without the user noticing in most cases. Thus, repairing the device by itself without having to take it in to a service centre or log an on-site service call.

“In the case of hardware failure, the service technician will have all the details once the call is logged with the serial number after checking with the customer. This way, they can be assured which parts are the ones at fault and ensure a seamless and quick repair on the device.”

Intelligent move

Yugen Naidoo, GM of Lenovo Southern Africa, notes that at CES in January, the Chinese tech giant unveiled a line-up of more than 40 new devices and solutions powered by AI, furthering its vision of “AI for All”.

The announcements included AI PC innovations across Lenovo’s Yoga, ThinkBook, ThinkPad, ThinkCentre and Legion sub-brands that personalise the computing experience for consumers and businesses.

“We invest heavily in understanding the unique needs and challenges of our diverse customer base, from individual consumers, to large enterprises. This deep understanding allows us to tailor our products and services to meet their specific requirements effectively,” Naidoo states.

“Lenovo’s commitment to innovation, particularly in the AI era, is driven by our ability to operate across the entire tech stack – from data and networking, to infrastructure and devices.”

Grace Munyi, southern Africa analyst at IDC, says the local market is seeing a growing transition to PCs with AI capabilities that are designed to efficiently run AI-driven workloads, significantly enhance data privacy and security, while extending battery life and increasing productivity.

“Shipments for AI PCs are expected to increase significantly, as adoption of generative AI applications by businesses grows and users continue to understand the enhanced usability and computing experience offered by the PCs.”

According to Munyi, in Q1 2025, Dell Technologies emerged as the market leader in the South African PC market with a 20.4% share, surpassing HP, which had held the top position throughout 2024 and now follows closely with 20.3%.

She adds that Lenovo, previously ranked second, slipped to third place with a 19.6% share, while Asus secured the fourth position at 12.8%, reflecting year-over-year growth in market share.

Navigating obstacles

The PC makers acknowledge that the economic headwinds in SA are challenging their businesses, but they have implemented strategies in order to stay afloat.

Says Joubert: “Each year there are economic challenges. However, it is how you adapt yourself quick enough to this and face up to the challenges. There are many companies striving, and we should look more positively in South Africa at our opportunities that are available to us.”

Naidoo points out that SA’s tough economic conditions, characterised by high inflation, a volatile local currency (rand depreciation) and persistent load-shedding, have a significant impact on businesses across all sectors.

However, Lenovo has demonstrated resilience and strong performance in SA, mirroring its global success and strategic focus on AI and diversified growth engines, he adds.

“Our recent global Q3 FY24/25 financial results showed significant increases in overall group revenue and profit, driven by our hybrid-AI strategy and growth across all core businesses.

“This strong performance in SA, even amid economic challenges, indicates that Lenovo's strategic responses are effective. The push for AI-powered devices and enterprise AI solutions is resonating, as South African businesses and consumers increasingly look to leverage AI for productivity and efficiency.”

According to Naidoo, the emphasis on consumption-based IT models is likely appealing to businesses seeking to manage cash flow and reduce upfront costs during tight economic times.

“Lenovo is actively investing in the rapidly-growing gaming sector, which remains a strong performing segment in the South African market. And lastly, Lenovo's diversified and flexible global supply chain has helped us navigate macro-economic uncertainties and supply chain disruptions.”