Pentera at ITWeb Security Summit 2026: Why validation is the heartbeat of modern cyber defence

The need for validation that is rigorous and scalable has never been greater. (Image source: 123RF)

Security leaders today don't lack data – they're drowning in it. Scanners, SIEMs and vulnerability management platforms produce an endless stream of findings, yet most organisations still can't answer a deceptively simple question: if an attacker targeted us right now, what could they actually do?

That gap between knowing what might be broken and knowing what is actually exploitable is where Pentera operates. Rather than adding another layer of alerts to the pile, Pentera runs real-world attack techniques – safely, continuously and at scale – to give enterprises clear, evidence-based proof of their true exposure. The result is not a theoretical risk score but a validated map of the paths an attacker could take, prioritised by business risk, with clear guidance on how to fix what matters most.

Validation at the core of CTEM

This kind of continuous validation is not just a nice-to-have – it is the engine that makes continuous threat exposure management (CTEM) work. CTEM moves organisations from periodic, point-in-time assessments towards an always-on cycle of identifying, validating and prioritising exposures against business risk. And within that cycle, validation is the decisive step. Discovery tells you what assets and vulnerabilities exist. Validation tells you which ones actually matter. It is the step that transforms a list of theoretical findings into a ranked set of proven, exploitable risks – and it is what gives security leaders the confidence to act decisively rather than chase every alert.

ITWEB SECURITY SUMMIT 2026 Now in its 21st year, ITWeb Security Summit is Africa’s premier cyber security event. Under the theme: “Redefining security in the face of AI-driven attacks, fragile supply chains and a global skills gap”, the 2026 summit will take place in Cape Town (25-26 May) and in Johannesburg (2-4 June). For more information or to register, visit www.itweb.co.za/securitysummit.

Pentera serves as that validation layer. By continuously testing how real attack techniques play out across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments, it closes the loop between discovery and remediation. And with Pentera Resolve, that loop is fully automated – fixes are assigned directly to the right asset owners through their existing workflows in systems like ServiceNow and Jira, ensuring that remediation reaches the right hands without delay.

Algorithm-first, AI-enhanced

Not all validation is created equal, and the distinction matters. Many newer tools lean heavily on AI and probabilistic models to simulate attack paths. These approaches are fast and flexible, but they introduce uncertainty: results can vary between runs, reasoning is difficult to trace and the margin for error in a live production environment is a risk few enterprises are willing to accept.

Pentera takes a different approach. Its engine is deterministic and algorithm-based – every attack sequence follows defined, repeatable logic, producing consistent results that security teams can verify, reproduce and defend with confidence. This is critical in production environments where safety and repeatability are non-negotiable.

Pentera layers AI-driven insights on top of its deterministic engine to accelerate analysis, surface patterns across large environments and identify edge-case attack chains that a purely rule-based system might overlook. The key is that AI augments the process rather than governing it. The algorithm decides and executes; AI sharpens and informs.

Built for what comes next

At this year's ITWeb Security Summit, this balance of certainty and intelligence is especially relevant. African enterprises are rapidly moving past baseline compliance towards active, always-on resilience. As digital transformation reshapes infrastructure across the continent – introducing complex hybrid and multicloud environments – the need for validation that is both rigorous and scalable has never been greater.

The organisations that will lead in this landscape are the ones that stop asking what could go wrong and start proving what actually can. Continuous validation makes that shift possible, and it starts with putting validation where it belongs: at the very heart of your security strategy.

About ITWeb Security Summit 2026

ITWeb Security Summit 2026 will be held at Century City Conference Centre, Cape Town on 26 May 2026 and at Sandton Convention Centre in Sandton, Johannesburg from 2-4 June 2026.

Themed: ‘Redefining security in the face of AI-driven attacks, fragile supply chains and a global skills gap’, the 21st annual edition of Security Summit will continue in its tradition of bringing leading international and local industry experts, analysts and end-users together to delve into the specific threats and opportunities facing African CISOs, security specialists, GRC professionals and anyone else who is responsible for securing their organisation from cyber attacks.

Register today. Visit here for Cape Town or here for Johannesburg.