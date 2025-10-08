People versus machines – why Cybersecurity Awareness Month in Africa has never been more critical

Webinar: People versus machines.

In an era where truth can be digitally manufactured and trust manipulated by machines, organisations across Africa are being compelled to confront a new kind of threat – one that blurs the boundaries between technology, psychology, and human vulnerability.

This Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Wolfpack Information Risk is raising awareness that cybersecurity is no longer just about systems; it's about people.

As part of its 2025 webinar series, From reactive to resilient: cybersecurity that moves at the speed of risk, Wolfpack announces its third and final instalment:

People versus machines: securing Africa in the age of AI deception

16 October 2025, from 09:00 to 10:00 (CAT)

Free registration: https://webinars.wolfpackrisk.com/?utaff=vpo

This session examines the genuine impact of AI-driven deception, deepfakes, and digital identity theft – not merely as technical problems, but as deeply personal, human threats.

Why Cybersecurity Awareness Month is more important in 2025

“AI has democratised deception,” says Triston Govender, Head of Awareness at Wolfpack Information Risk.

“From fake voices and faces to emotionally manipulative scams, we’re witnessing cybercrime evolving faster than most organisations can train for. Awareness is not optional; it’s essential for survival.”

In many African organisations, cybersecurity training often becomes a box-ticking exercise, disconnected from current risks. Annual training slides and outdated phishing simulations fail to prepare people for AI-generated video calls, impersonation scams, or psychological manipulation.

This is where Wolfpack’s webinar comes in – bridging the gap between knowledge and real-world defence.

What makes this webinar different?

This is not your typical security presentation. Wolfpack’s session is packed full of real stories, live demos, and frontline insights:

Craig Rosewarne – cybercrime self-defence: Simple, effective tactics to safeguard your family and colleagues. A specialist doctor – Sharing her story of how criminals impersonated her profile using deep fake advertisements to trick consumers. A real Wolfpack employee – a true story of ID theft: A raw, personal account of how identity fraud unfolds – and what recovery really looks like. Helen Shongwe – human and technology hacking: Emphasising the human aspect in cyberattacks and why mindset is as vital as firewalls. Anton Hingeston – Managing Director, Change Logic: Sharing important guidance on rolling out large-scale awareness and change management programmes. Triston Govender – AI and deepfakes: Exploring how machine learning is exploited for deception – and how cyber escape rooms are training individuals to counteract them.

The African cybersecurity imperative

With internet access increasing across the continent, Africa is swiftly digitising – yet it lacks the same level of security maturity or awareness infrastructure as other regions.

“Cybersecurity Awareness Month gives us a platform,” says Govender, “but the real work begins with honest conversations and human-centred education. That is what this webinar is about.”

Whether you are a CISO, HR leader, teacher, or parent, this session will equip you with the tools and awareness to protect what matters most.

This Cybersecurity Awareness Month, let us go beyond buzzwords and take meaningful actions to safeguard our communities, our companies, and our continent.

Join this webinar and let’s strengthen our human firewall.