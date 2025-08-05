Peopleware, LabourGenie.net partner to expand workforce solutions across SA

Dereck Sigamoney, Managing Director at LabourGenie.net. (Image: Supplied)

Peopleware, which positions itself as a leading provider of innovative workforce management (WFM) solutions, announces its strategic partnership with LabourGenie.net, a trusted regional solutions provider, to serve as an official reseller of Peopleware's workforce management solutions in southern Africa. This collaboration marks a significant step in Peopleware's commitment to expanding its reach and delivering its renowned WFM expertise to a broader regional market.

This partnership is a strategic move designed to leverage LabourGenie.net's strong local presence, supported by local expertise and hands-on service. With a deep understanding of the South African market and local workforce management challenges, LabourGenie.net will provide businesses across southern Africa with Peopleware’s strategic WFM suite.

“We are excited to join forces with LabourGenie.net, whose local expertise and commitment to customer success perfectly align with our values,” said Christof Bollenbeck, Global Sales Director at Peopleware. “Through this partnership, we are expanding the reach of our proven workforce management solutions to organisations across southern Africa. LabourGenie.net’s strong market presence and deep customer relationships will be instrumental in delivering measurable value and operational excellence to inbound and outbound contact centres and other businesses in this vibrant region.”

“LabourGenie.net is committed to supporting our customers with comprehensive, future-ready workforce management solutions. By adding Peopleware’s advanced workforce management (WFM) suite to our portfolio, we can now offer seamless, end-to-end solutions specifically designed for contact centres,” says Dereck Sigamoney, Managing Director at LabourGenie.net. “This partnership enables us to help southern African businesses not just improve scheduling and forecasting, but also drive productivity, optimise staffing and ensure exceptional service delivery in contact centre operations.”

To celebrate this exciting new partnership and showcase the value Peopleware brings to the South African market, LabourGenie.net is hosting a joint customer day on 7 August 2025, in Johannesburg. The event is open to all interested parties in the region who want to learn more about how Peopleware's WFM solutions can transform their contact centre operations.

To register your interest, click here.