PEP goes online: Automated e-commerce operations powered by Stock2Shop.

|25,000 Orders (Oct 2025 – Mar 2026)
|200k+ Items ordered
|89% New customers to PEP
|200% Higher basket value vs in-store
|15%+ Customers shopping both online & in-store
|40/60 Home delivery vs Click & Collect
|2,000+ Collect locations
|Dark-store Dedicated fulfilment model
Overview
PEP successfully launched its first Home & Clothing e-commerce channel on 8 October 2025, beginning with the PEP HOME category due to its strong online demand. The launch marked a major milestone in the brand’s digital journey and forms part of a core and targeted strategy to expand PEP’s reach into previously untapped markets through a phased, risk-managed e-commerce rollout.
Within five months of launch, PEP processed over 25 000 orders and 200 000+ items — with an average basket value 200% higher than in-store. Client data confirms that 89% of online customers are new to PEP, validating e-commerce as a powerful customer acquisition channel for value retail. A further 15%+ of online shoppers are also active in-store, demonstrating complementary rather than cannibalising behaviour.
With Stock2Shop as the e-commerce integration and automation partner and engine, PEP moved from a limited online capability to a fully operational Shopify storefront with automated stock synchronisation, inbound processing, refunds and order exception handling, delivering operational stability, visibility and long-term scalability from day one.
About PEP
- Industry: Value retail
- Region: Sub-Saharan Africa
- Retail Focus: Clothing, homeware, cellular and money services
- E-commerce Platform: Shopify
- Go-Live: 8 October 2025
Prior to 2025, PEP had geographically established physical retail systems, while Home & Clothing e-commerce was not yet available at scale. The launch of Home & Clothing e-commerce marks the brand’s first scalable, fully integrated direct-to-consumer e-commerce capability.
The challenge
PEP needed to:
- Launch a scalable Home & Clothing e-commerce channel.
- Ensure accurate online stock visibility.
- Automate inbound stock processing.
- Automate refunds and order exceptions.
- Avoid long-term dependency on a single fulfilment partner.
- Introduce e-commerce without disrupting existing retail operations.
This created a strategically phased e-commerce expansion where stability, transparency and operational control were critical.
The solution
Stock2Shop implemented a brand-specific e-commerce integration architecture, acting as the central integration and automation layer between: ERP → Warehouse → Shopify → Payments → Refunds.
Partner roles
- Shopify storefront: Implemented by eComplete (customer experience and front-end build).
- Stock2Shop integration and automation: The central layer orchestrating all data flows, stock logic, order processing and automation across systems.
- Fulfilment: Darkstore model with flexible architecture supporting multiple fulfilment partners. 40% home delivery, 60% Click & Collect across 2 000+ locations.
Key capabilities delivered by Stock2shop:
- Shopify storefront integration.
- Real-time stock synchronisation across ERP, warehouse and Shopify.
- Automated inbound stock workflows.
- Automated order exceptions and refunds.
- Flexible fulfilment design supporting darkstore operations and multiple logistics partners.
- Custom-developed workflows engineered to match real retail operations at enterprise scale.
Client quote
“Shopify is what our customers see. Stock2Shop is what makes everything work behind the scenes.” – Braam Breytenbach, e-commerce Operation Lead, PEP
"What stood out was Stock2Shop's ability to tailor and custom-develop workflows to match our retail operation at scale, rather than forcing us into a generic e-commerce model. Customisation and flexibility is critical when you're operating at this level." – Braam Breytenbach, e-commerce Operation Lead, PEP
Stock2shop perspective
“Launching PEP’s Home & Clothing e-commerce channel was about building a stable foundation the brand could trust from day one. Our role was to ensure every system spoke the same language – accurately, reliably and at scale.” – Dustin Garber, Business Analyst, Stock2Shop
Before vs after
Before: Established physical retail systems; Home & Clothing e-commerce workflows were not yet standardised end-to-end.
After: Live Shopify store, real-time stock sync, automated refunds, warehouse-agnostic fulfilment.
|Home & Clothing Ecommerce
|Not available at scale
|Fully operational Shopify storefront
|Stock Accuracy
|Ecommerce workflows not standardised
|Real-time sync across ERP, warehouse & Shopify
|Inbound Processing
|Manual tracking
|Automated (PO, GRN, status tracking)
|Refund Handling
|Manual intervention required
|Automated via payment gateway with ERP credit notes
|Fulfilment Model
|Physical stores only
|Darkstore fulfilment — 40% home delivery, 60% Click & Collect across 2,000+ locations
|Customer Reach
|In-store shoppers only
|89% of online customers are new to PEP
|Basket Value
|In-store benchmark
|200% higher average basket value online
Results (October 2025 – March 2026)
- In the first five months of live trading, PEP’s Home & Clothing e-commerce channel delivered strong, measurable results:
- 25 000+ orders processed.
- 200 000+ items ordered.
- 89% of online customers are new to PEP – verified against client data records, confirming genuine customer acquisition.
- Average basket value 200% higher than in-store, demonstrating strong online purchasing intent.
- 15%+ of customers shopping both online and in-store – e-commerce is complementing, not cannibalising, physical retail.
- 40% home delivery, 60% Click & Collect across 2 000+ collection points.
- Darkstore fulfilment model operating with no in-store fulfilment required.
- Stable production environment with no major incidents since launch.
- Reduced manual stock and refund handling through full automation.
Looking ahead
With its Home & Clothing e-commerce channel now live and performing strongly, PEP is positioned to:
- Expand product ranges online.
- Optimise fulfilment performance using real trading data.
- Improve customer experience through continued automation.
- Scale e-commerce safely as digital maturity increases.
Client perspective
“Launching a scalable e-commerce channel was a major step for PEP. Having a stable integration partner in Stock2Shop made all the difference.” Peter Fortune, Head of Digital and e-commerce, PEP
“Stock2Shop understood the realities of high-volume value retail. The solution fits our operations instead of forcing us to change everything.” Ineke Louw, Online Planner, PEP
Looking ahead
With its first e-commerce channel now live, PEP is positioned to:
- Expand product ranges online.
- Optimise fulfilment performance through real trading data.
- Improve customer experience through automation.
- Scale e-commerce safely as digital maturity increases.