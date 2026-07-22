PEP goes online: Automated e-commerce operations powered by Stock2Shop.

25,000 Orders (Oct 2025 – Mar 2026) 200k+ Items ordered 89% New customers to PEP 200% Higher basket value vs in-store 15%+ Customers shopping both online & in-store 40/60 Home delivery vs Click & Collect 2,000+ Collect locations Dark-store Dedicated fulfilment model



Overview

PEP successfully launched its first Home & Clothing e-commerce channel on 8 October 2025, beginning with the PEP HOME category due to its strong online demand. The launch marked a major milestone in the brand’s digital journey and forms part of a core and targeted strategy to expand PEP’s reach into previously untapped markets through a phased, risk-managed e-commerce rollout.

Within five months of launch, PEP processed over 25 000 orders and 200 000+ items — with an average basket value 200% higher than in-store. Client data confirms that 89% of online customers are new to PEP, validating e-commerce as a powerful customer acquisition channel for value retail. A further 15%+ of online shoppers are also active in-store, demonstrating complementary rather than cannibalising behaviour.

With Stock2Shop as the e-commerce integration and automation partner and engine, PEP moved from a limited online capability to a fully operational Shopify storefront with automated stock synchronisation, inbound processing, refunds and order exception handling, delivering operational stability, visibility and long-term scalability from day one.

About PEP

Industry: Value retail

Value retail Region: Sub-Saharan Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa Retail Focus: Clothing, homeware, cellular and money services

Clothing, homeware, cellular and money services E-commerce Platform: Shopify

Shopify Go-Live: 8 October 2025

Prior to 2025, PEP had geographically established physical retail systems, while Home & Clothing e-commerce was not yet available at scale. The launch of Home & Clothing e-commerce marks the brand’s first scalable, fully integrated direct-to-consumer e-commerce capability.

The challenge

PEP needed to:

Launch a scalable Home & Clothing e-commerce channel.

Ensure accurate online stock visibility.

Automate inbound stock processing.

Automate refunds and order exceptions.

Avoid long-term dependency on a single fulfilment partner.

Introduce e-commerce without disrupting existing retail operations.

This created a strategically phased e-commerce expansion where stability, transparency and operational control were critical.

The solution

Stock2Shop implemented a brand-specific e-commerce integration architecture, acting as the central integration and automation layer between: ERP → Warehouse → Shopify → Payments → Refunds.

Partner roles

Shopify storefront: Implemented by eComplete (customer experience and front-end build).

Stock2Shop integration and automation: The central layer orchestrating all data flows, stock logic, order processing and automation across systems.

Fulfilment: Darkstore model with flexible architecture supporting multiple fulfilment partners. 40% home delivery, 60% Click & Collect across 2 000+ locations.

Key capabilities delivered by Stock2shop:

Shopify storefront integration.

Real-time stock synchronisation across ERP, warehouse and Shopify.

Automated inbound stock workflows.

Automated order exceptions and refunds.

Flexible fulfilment design supporting darkstore operations and multiple logistics partners.

Custom-developed workflows engineered to match real retail operations at enterprise scale.

Client quote

“Shopify is what our customers see. Stock2Shop is what makes everything work behind the scenes.” – Braam Breytenbach, e-commerce Operation Lead, PEP

"What stood out was Stock2Shop's ability to tailor and custom-develop workflows to match our retail operation at scale, rather than forcing us into a generic e-commerce model. Customisation and flexibility is critical when you're operating at this level." – Braam Breytenbach, e-commerce Operation Lead, PEP

Stock2shop perspective

“Launching PEP’s Home & Clothing e-commerce channel was about building a stable foundation the brand could trust from day one. Our role was to ensure every system spoke the same language – accurately, reliably and at scale.” – Dustin Garber, Business Analyst, Stock2Shop

Before vs after

Before: Established physical retail systems; Home & Clothing e-commerce workflows were not yet standardised end-to-end.

After: Live Shopify store, real-time stock sync, automated refunds, warehouse-agnostic fulfilment.

Home & Clothing Ecommerce Not available at scale Fully operational Shopify storefront

Stock Accuracy Ecommerce workflows not standardised Real-time sync across ERP, warehouse & Shopify

Inbound Processing Manual tracking Automated (PO, GRN, status tracking)

Refund Handling Manual intervention required Automated via payment gateway with ERP credit notes

Fulfilment Model Physical stores only Darkstore fulfilment — 40% home delivery, 60% Click & Collect across 2,000+ locations

Customer Reach In-store shoppers only 89% of online customers are new to PEP

Basket Value In-store benchmark 200% higher average basket value online



Results (October 2025 – March 2026)

In the first five months of live trading, PEP’s Home & Clothing e-commerce channel delivered strong, measurable results:

25 000+ orders processed.

200 000+ items ordered.

89% of online customers are new to PEP – verified against client data records, confirming genuine customer acquisition.

Average basket value 200% higher than in-store, demonstrating strong online purchasing intent.

15%+ of customers shopping both online and in-store – e-commerce is complementing, not cannibalising, physical retail.

40% home delivery, 60% Click & Collect across 2 000+ collection points.

Darkstore fulfilment model operating with no in-store fulfilment required.

Stable production environment with no major incidents since launch.

Reduced manual stock and refund handling through full automation.

Looking ahead

With its Home & Clothing e-commerce channel now live and performing strongly, PEP is positioned to:

Expand product ranges online.

Optimise fulfilment performance using real trading data.

Improve customer experience through continued automation.

Scale e-commerce safely as digital maturity increases.

Client perspective

“Launching a scalable e-commerce channel was a major step for PEP. Having a stable integration partner in Stock2Shop made all the difference.” Peter Fortune, Head of Digital and e-commerce, PEP

“Stock2Shop understood the realities of high-volume value retail. The solution fits our operations instead of forcing us to change everything.” Ineke Louw, Online Planner, PEP

Looking ahead

With its first e-commerce channel now live, PEP is positioned to: