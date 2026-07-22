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PEP goes online: Automated e-commerce operations powered by Stock2Shop

Issued by Stock2shop
Johannesburg, 22 Jul 2026
PEP goes online: Automated e-commerce operations powered by Stock2Shop.
PEP goes online: Automated e-commerce operations powered by Stock2Shop.

25,000 Orders (Oct 2025 – Mar 2026)200k+ Items ordered89% New customers to PEP200% Higher basket value vs in-store
15%+ Customers shopping both online & in-store40/60 Home delivery vs Click & Collect2,000+ Collect locationsDark-store Dedicated fulfilment model

Overview

PEP successfully launched its first Home & Clothing e-commerce channel on 8 October 2025, beginning with the PEP HOME category due to its strong online demand. The launch marked a major milestone in the brand’s digital journey and forms part of a core and targeted strategy to expand PEP’s reach into previously untapped markets through a phased, risk-managed e-commerce rollout.

Within five months of launch, PEP processed over 25 000 orders and 200 000+ items — with an average basket value 200% higher than in-store. Client data confirms that 89% of online customers are new to PEP, validating e-commerce as a powerful customer acquisition channel for value retail. A further 15%+ of online shoppers are also active in-store, demonstrating complementary rather than cannibalising behaviour.

With Stock2Shop as the e-commerce integration and automation partner and engine, PEP moved from a limited online capability to a fully operational Shopify storefront with automated stock synchronisation, inbound processing, refunds and order exception handling, delivering operational stability, visibility and long-term scalability from day one.

About PEP

  • Industry: Value retail
  • Region: Sub-Saharan Africa
  • Retail Focus: Clothing, homeware, cellular and money services
  • E-commerce Platform: Shopify
  • Go-Live: 8 October 2025

Prior to 2025, PEP had geographically established physical retail systems, while Home & Clothing e-commerce was not yet available at scale. The launch of Home & Clothing e-commerce marks the brand’s first scalable, fully integrated direct-to-consumer e-commerce capability.

The challenge

PEP needed to:

  • Launch a scalable Home & Clothing e-commerce channel.
  • Ensure accurate online stock visibility.
  • Automate inbound stock processing.
  • Automate refunds and order exceptions.
  • Avoid long-term dependency on a single fulfilment partner.
  • Introduce e-commerce without disrupting existing retail operations.

This created a strategically phased e-commerce expansion where stability, transparency and operational control were critical.

The solution

Stock2Shop implemented a brand-specific e-commerce integration architecture, acting as the central integration and automation layer between: ERP → Warehouse → Shopify → Payments → Refunds.

Partner roles

  • Shopify storefront: Implemented by eComplete (customer experience and front-end build).
  • Stock2Shop integration and automation: The central layer orchestrating all data flows, stock logic, order processing and automation across systems.
  • Fulfilment: Darkstore model with flexible architecture supporting multiple fulfilment partners. 40% home delivery, 60% Click & Collect across 2 000+ locations.

Key capabilities delivered by Stock2shop:

  • Shopify storefront integration.
  • Real-time stock synchronisation across ERP, warehouse and Shopify.
  • Automated inbound stock workflows.
  • Automated order exceptions and refunds.
  • Flexible fulfilment design supporting darkstore operations and multiple logistics partners.
  • Custom-developed workflows engineered to match real retail operations at enterprise scale.

Client quote

“Shopify is what our customers see. Stock2Shop is what makes everything work behind the scenes.” – Braam Breytenbach, e-commerce Operation Lead, PEP

"What stood out was Stock2Shop's ability to tailor and custom-develop workflows to match our retail operation at scale, rather than forcing us into a generic e-commerce model. Customisation and flexibility is critical when you're operating at this level." – Braam Breytenbach, e-commerce Operation Lead, PEP

Stock2shop perspective

“Launching PEP’s Home & Clothing e-commerce channel was about building a stable foundation the brand could trust from day one. Our role was to ensure every system spoke the same language – accurately, reliably and at scale.” – Dustin Garber, Business Analyst, Stock2Shop

Before vs after

Before: Established physical retail systems; Home & Clothing e-commerce workflows were not yet standardised end-to-end.

After: Live Shopify store, real-time stock sync, automated refunds, warehouse-agnostic fulfilment.








Home & Clothing EcommerceNot available at scaleFully operational Shopify storefront
Stock AccuracyEcommerce workflows not standardisedReal-time sync across ERP, warehouse & Shopify
Inbound ProcessingManual trackingAutomated (PO, GRN, status tracking)
Refund HandlingManual intervention requiredAutomated via payment gateway with ERP credit notes
Fulfilment ModelPhysical stores onlyDarkstore fulfilment — 40% home delivery, 60% Click & Collect across 2,000+ locations
Customer ReachIn-store shoppers only89% of online customers are new to PEP
Basket ValueIn-store benchmark200% higher average basket value online

Results (October 2025 – March 2026)

  • In the first five months of live trading, PEP’s Home & Clothing e-commerce channel delivered strong, measurable results:
  • 25 000+ orders processed.
  • 200 000+ items ordered.
  • 89% of online customers are new to PEP – verified against client data records, confirming genuine customer acquisition.
  • Average basket value 200% higher than in-store, demonstrating strong online purchasing intent.
  • 15%+ of customers shopping both online and in-store – e-commerce is complementing, not cannibalising, physical retail.
  • 40% home delivery, 60% Click & Collect across 2 000+ collection points.
  • Darkstore fulfilment model operating with no in-store fulfilment required.
  • Stable production environment with no major incidents since launch.
  • Reduced manual stock and refund handling through full automation.

Looking ahead

With its Home & Clothing e-commerce channel now live and performing strongly, PEP is positioned to:

  • Expand product ranges online.
  • Optimise fulfilment performance using real trading data.
  • Improve customer experience through continued automation.
  • Scale e-commerce safely as digital maturity increases.

Client perspective

“Launching a scalable e-commerce channel was a major step for PEP. Having a stable integration partner in Stock2Shop made all the difference.” Peter Fortune, Head of Digital and e-commerce, PEP

“Stock2Shop understood the realities of high-volume value retail. The solution fits our operations instead of forcing us to change everything.” Ineke Louw, Online Planner, PEP

Looking ahead

With its first e-commerce channel now live, PEP is positioned to:

  • Expand product ranges online.
  • Optimise fulfilment performance through real trading data.
  • Improve customer experience through automation.
  • Scale e-commerce safely as digital maturity increases.

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