Peresoft 2026 release steps up security, adds more features

Featuring EFTXpress and RecXpress.

Sage partner Peresoft has announced Cashbook Version 2026 with EFTXpress and RecXpress, with scores of new features and a significant focus on security.

Cashbook Version 2026, available now, includes a number of enhanced security features developed to mitigate business risk and meet the needs of auditors.

Bobby Perel, Managing Director of Peresoft, says: “This year, we’ve taken all of the new security and automation features added over the years and stepped security up a notch. This type of security gives the user complete control and peace of mind knowing nobody has tampered with the payment account as well as the amount before it is collected by the bank. It’s a complete solution from within the most comprehensive cashbook.”

In addition to the recently announced Digital ID capability to enhance security and reduce the risk of fraud, Cashbook Version 2026 includes Authorisation Notifications, enabling users to receive notifications by SMS or e-mail when authorisations are required, including the option to request an OTP verification for added security.

Perel says these enhancements speed up the authorisation process and add a second layer of security. “Instead of having to send e-mails back and forth, or pick up a phone, users can now send an SMS notification. When authorising, you can also ensure that the next user who authorises must enter an OTP sent via e-mail or SMS. All of these steps are logged in the audit trail, so users or auditors will be able to see who authorised the batch, when it was authorised and what kind of notifications were sent. It offers the auditors more information and it brings more certainty by reducing the risk of errors or fraud,” he says.

A new authorisation process for changing vendor banking details has also been introduced to enhance security and mitigate fraud risks. Cashbook Setup/Miscellaneous Codes now offers added support for authorisation documents, ensuring controlled access to sensitive configuration changes. Any changes will go through an authorisation process, improving audit trails for all EFT payments.

Other significant new features include the ability to attach and update batch entry supporting documents directly from transaction enquiry, making it easier to manage payment batches and follow audit trails.

Perel says: “This was a key request from auditors who need the invoices or documentation pertaining to entries. With this feature, you can easily add a link to a supporting document like an invoice, which saves time, can help to reduce fraud and also assists the accountant.”

Microsoft Graph availability has also been added to enhance the Peresoft Email function.

In addition, Peresoft has introduced a number of other changes and new features, including:

RecXpress Automation | Stop Generation on Error to prevent errors during reconciliation and maintain data integrity with improved automation control.

RecXpress Automation | Recon Periods to easily manage multiple reconciliation periods in one place.

RecXpress Automation | Timer Options, which are added options to Run Now, Run Once and View Process Messages for flexible scheduling and monitoring.

Cashbook Setup | EFTXpress Banks to configure multiple EFT formats per bank and access detailed process logs with the new View Log File feature.

Cashbook Transactions | Batch List Enhancements to change the EFT Bank Format directly from Batch Entry or Batch Control, even when it differs from the default set-up.

Bank Reconciliation Filter now includes Adjustments for cleaner, faster recon results.

“With Version 2026, our focus has been on delivering meaningful improvements that strengthen security without adding complexity,” says Perel. “These enhancements are based on real-world feedback from auditors, partners and customers, and they reinforce our commitment to providing dependable, well-designed solutions that businesses can trust.”