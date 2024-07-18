Performance testing for retail value chain: Identify hidden threats

Leon Lodewyks, CTO and Jéhan Coetzee, Head of Consulting at Inspired Testing.

Global software testing company Inspired Testing, a Dynamic Technologies group company, will host a joint webinar with Tricentis on 25 July 2024 at 10am BST (11am SAST). Titled: ‘The Hidden Threat: Hunt Down and Fix Your Weakest Link’, this high-level webinar focuses on performance testing and has the potential to impact policy and strategy.

Click here to register for the event and watch it live on 25 July, 10am BST or 11am SAST, or follow us on LinkedIn.

It is aimed at decision-makers within an environment where drastic traffic volume spike events could occur. From retail and e-commerce websites to student registration or ticketing platforms, it promises to be an enlightening experience for all attendees.

“Slow or unresponsive websites and applications can lead to frustrated users and lost business," notes Leon Lodewyks, CTO at Inspired Testing. “Performance testing identifies bottlenecks and optimises performance under pressure, making it essential for businesses to remain competitive.”

Performance testing is crucial for any website or application, but particularly those that experience high-volume spikes.

Says Lodewyks: “Imagine you’re planning to throw a big party at your house. You want to make sure everything goes smoothly so you do a test run. You invite a few friends over, put on some music and see how things go. Can everyone fit comfortably? Is the music loud enough without disturbing the neighbours? Can your kitchen handle making snacks for everyone? Does the WiFi work well when multiple people are using it?

“This is what performance testing for websites and software is like. Instead of friends in your house, you have lots of users trying to access the website or app at the same time. Instead of music, you have complex tasks the software needs to perform. Performance testing checks how well the website or app handles the ‘party’ under different conditions. It checks everything from speed – how quickly the website loads or the app responds; to stability – ensuring it does not crash or freeze when many people are using it; and scalability – making sure it can handle even more users.”

Lodewyks adds: “By doing this testing, developers can identify any bottlenecks, like a crowded doorway at your party, and fix them before they cause problems for real users. This way, when your website or app launches, it’s ready for the big party and everyone has a great time!”

Inspired Testing and Tricentis are bringing some of their top experts in the field together to unpack the potential hidden performance and scalability threats within your ecosystem. Taking an in-depth look into the intricacies of performance testing, attendees will be shown how to identify and fortify the most vulnerable aspects of a system.

A combination of profound insights, strategies and real-world examples will demonstrate how to transform weaknesses into strengths for flawless application performance under any conditions. The focus will be on businesses in and around the retail ecosystem, including finance and insurance, as well as logistics and e-ticketing. Essential questions will be answered concerning load, stress and high-traffic events, tailored performance testing, integrating AI and machine learning, and the positioning of NeoLoad, and will address bottlenecks, downstream systems and integrations.

“Let's identify and mitigate your threats to ensure you have complete confidence in your technologies, enabling your business to thrive during high-volume periods,” says Lodewyks.

As an added value offering to attendees, Inspired Testing is offering a free 30-minute performance testing consultation and Tricentis will give away a free 30-day NeoLoad trial.