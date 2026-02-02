Phungela partners with AeroCloud to accelerate digital transformation across Africa’s aviation sector.

Phungela, which positions itself as a leading African digital transformation firm, has announced a strategic partnership with global airport operations technology provider AeroCloud, positioning Phungela as the on-the-ground partner driving the rollout of modern, cloud-native airport solutions across the African continent.

The partnership marks a significant step in advancing Africa’s aviation digital infrastructure, combining Phungela’s deep regional expertise and delivery capability with AeroCloud’s proven, cloud-native airport operations platform. AeroCloud currently supports operations at over 80 airports worldwide, is used by over 78 airlines and underpins airport environments that collectively process around 360 million passengers annually.

Together, Phungela and AeroCloud will enable African airports to transition from legacy systems to more agile, data-driven and predictive operating models. This digital shift will help airports improve efficiency, enhance passenger flow, strengthen operational resilience and unlock capacity, without the need for major new infrastructure investments.

Under the partnership, Phungela will lead local market engagement, implementation, service delivery and ongoing support for airports across Africa, while AeroCloud will provide its cloud-native hardware and software platform designed to optimise airport operations. The partnership is aimed at delivering end-to-end digital transformation that supports smarter decision-making, real-time visibility and improved co-ordination across airport stakeholders.

It also reinforces Phungela’s role as a strategic technology partner within Africa’s aviation ecosystem, supporting airports as they respond to increasing passenger volumes, operational complexity and the need for more agile, data-driven operations.

Nkululeko Mhlaba, Chief Executive Officer at Phungela, said: “Our partnership with AeroCloud positions Phungela at the forefront of aviation digital transformation in Africa. Airports are critical economic gateways, and the ability to operate efficiently, predictively and at scale is no longer optional. By combining our understanding of the African aviation landscape with AeroCloud’s cloud-native platform, we are enabling airports to modernise operations in a practical, scalable and future-ready way. This collaboration is about building long-term capability and delivering real operational impact on the ground.”

AeroCloud’s platform supports core airport operational functions, including stand and gate management, passenger flow optimisation and real-time decision-making, helping airport teams unlock capacity and improve performance without large capital investments.

George Richardson, CEO and Co-Founder of AeroCloud, said: “Partnering with Phungela is a natural and important step in our global growth journey. Airports do not just need innovative technology; they need trusted local partners who understand their operating environment. Phungela brings deep regional insight, strong delivery capability and a clear vision for digital transformation across Africa’s aviation sector. Together, we are well positioned to support airport operators as they move toward more modern, connected and resilient operations.”

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to investing in local capability, building long-term relationships with airport stakeholders and supporting the continued growth and connectivity of Africa’s aviation sector.

Together, Phungela and AeroCloud are ready to support airport teams across Africa in delivering more efficient, passenger-centric and future-ready airport operations.