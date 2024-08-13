Pick n Pay taps Canadian firm to bolster AI use

Retailer Pick n Pay is leveraging AI with OpenText.

Retail group Pick n Pay has partnered with OpenText to leverage generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) and large language models (LLMs).

Canadian-headquartered OpenText is an enterprise information management software and services company.

In a statement issued yesterday, the firm says the partnership aims to supercharge the retail group’s software testing processes.

By leveraging GenAI and private LLM, Pick n Pay has automated 95% of its software testing, cutting testing times by up to three days and improving its digital services for e-commerce customers, it states.

Pick n Pay integrated OpenText's ValueEdge cloud-based value stream management and DevOps platform, with the AI capabilities of DevOps Aviator, to meet the escalating customer demand for innovative digital shopping tools, according to the statement.

“Our partnership with OpenText transcends conventional support,” says Leon Van Niekerk, head of testing and quality at Pick n Pay Group. “OpenText has been pivotal in our AI and digital transformation journey, demonstrating an intuitive understanding of our needs and seamlessly integrating solutions into our systems and workflows.

“With OpenText ValueEdge, we enhance visibility across projects, departments and methodologies, transforming testing processes for improved accuracy, security and efficiency. Now, with OpenText DevOps Aviator, we embrace a truly innovative and holistic DevOps approach that directly benefits our customers.”

Since implementation, OpenText DevOps Aviator has helped improve Pick n Pay's software test automation workflows, says the firm.

In addition, with OpenText DevOps Aviator, Pick n Pay introduces automation early in the development process, reducing wait times for manual testing and achieving near-total automation for new feature testing.

“The demand for faster application delivery and early, frequent software testing has never been greater,” adds Muhi Majzoub, executive VP and chief product officer, OpenText.

“Pick n Pay exemplifies how a true DevOps approach, combined with the rapid access to new AI-powered capabilities, can encourage modern, smarter ways of working. We are excited to play a crucial role in their AI adoption journey and help deliver exceptional digital experiences to customers.”

Van Niekerk concludes: “The positive impact of OpenText DevOps Aviator on Pick n Pay's software lifecycle drives interest in adopting this technology beyond the initial phase. Together with OpenText, we will integrate assets into one platform, further enhancing automation over the next 12 to 18 months.”