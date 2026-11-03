Pick n Pay targets faster online orders with AI

Pick n Pay is rolling out an AI-powered store operations platform across more than 720 stores. (Image: Supplied)

Retailer Pick n Pay is rolling out an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered store operations platform across more than 720 stores, as it seeks to improve online order fulfilment and support growth in its grocery delivery business.

The retailer is deploying OrderGrid’s platform following a multi-store pilot that reduced average order-picking times by about 30%, Pick n Pay says in a statement.

According to the company, the rollout follows a two-year technology re-platforming programme and comes as Pick n Pay’s online grocery sales increased by 35.4% in the 26 weeks ended 30 August.

The platform introduces tools for real-time inventory management, demand forecasting, order management and store execution.

These are intended to help store teams identify gaps on shelves, reduce out-of-stock products and fulfil online orders more efficiently.

Pick n Pay already uses computer vision to detect shelf gaps and machine learning to optimise routes followed by staff picking online orders, it notes.

“Having strengthened our core digital platform, our focus shifted earlier this year to the technology that supports in-store fulfilment,” says Enrico Ferigolli, retail executive: omnichannel at Pick n Pay.

“Using OrderGrid’s tools will help our teams pick online orders more efficiently, particularly larger baskets, improving picking times and strengthening our capacity to support the continued growth of our online business.”

The technology investment comes as the retailer expands the functionality of its asap! online shopping app.

New additions include Penny, a conversational AI-powered grocery shopping assistant that allows customers to discover products, plan meals and build shopping baskets using text, voice and images.

The app has also added a clothing category, live shopping through its Inspire feature and Smart Shopper PRO, a subscription service offering additional savings, rewards and delivery benefits.

“Our online business is growing faster this year than last year, and strengthening our technology foundations is helping us build on that momentum. For customers, the priority is getting the products they ordered when they expect them.

“By giving our store teams better tools and greater visibility into stock and orders, we can improve fulfilment efficiency as we continue to grow our omnichannel business,” says Ferigolli.

“Working with specialists such as OrderGrid also gives us access to new capabilities and innovation that can help us improve operational efficiency and respond to the evolving needs of our customers.”

Aidan Mittra, co-founder of OrderGrid, says accurate stock information is important for retailers as customers increasingly use digital platforms to shop.

“Customers come back when they find what they came for, whether they’re ordering online or shopping in person. Accurately stocked shelves make that possible in every channel, and as more people begin shopping through AI assistants, that accuracy matters more than ever.”