PICS: Robot revolution on display at MWC Shanghai

Robots took centre stage in Shanghai. (Photograph by Admire Moyo)

At MWC Shanghai 2026, humanoid robots took centre stage, offering a glimpse into a future where machines are expected to move well beyond factory floors and into everyday public life.

Organised by the GSM Association, this year's event centres around “The IQ Era” theme, drawing over 45 000 global attendees to showcase breakthrough integrations of artificial intelligence ( AI ), 5G-Advanced, and the framework toward future 6G networks.

Inside exhibition halls packed with AI demonstrations and connected technologies, robots danced in sync to music, played piano pieces for visitors and carried out practical tasks that once belonged to people.

The exhibition takes place as humanoid robots are shifting from research labs and prototype demonstrations, to early commercial deployment, with automotive manufacturing and logistics emerging as the sectors forecast to drive large-scale adoption over the next decade.

According to a report from research firm IDTechEx, the global humanoid robot market across automotive, logistics and home-use applications is forecast to grow rapidly through the early 2030s. It is expected to reach about $25 billion in the next decade, before growth begins to moderate as the sector matures toward 2036.

Beyond the entertainment value, the displays pointed to a fast-growing push to commercialise humanoid robotics for real-world applications.

Robotics is being positioned as a tool for public safety, urban management and consumer convenience. (Photograph by Admire Moyo)

Among the most eye-catching exhibits were humanoid and service robots showcased by Chinese technology companies, including TD Tech, demonstrating how robotics is being positioned as a tool for public safety, urban management and consumer convenience.

Several of TD Tech’s robots were designed for security and emergency response scenarios. Demonstrations showed robots supporting police patrols, conducting inspections and assisting in rescue operations in difficult environments.

The company develops wireless communication and intelligent connectivity solutions for industries, including public safety, transportation, utilities and smart cities.

Originally established through cooperation linked to Huawei and Siemens, TD Tech has evolved into an independent technology provider.

The company increasingly focuses on intelligent applications, including robotics and connected devices, and says its solutions are deployed in more than 100 countries.

A separate category of service robots highlighted how automation could reshape daily life. (Photograph by Admire Moyo)

Speaking to ITWeb at the event, a representative of the company said the firm is looking to bring its solutions to Africa “soon”.

Some systems were also equipped with environmental sensing capabilities that can identify prohibited behaviours, including detecting cigarette smoke in designated no-smoking areas and issuing alerts.

The displays reflected a broader trend in robotics development – machines that combine physical mobility with AI and connected sensors to interact with the world in increasingly autonomous ways.

Elsewhere on the show floor, robots showcased softer and more consumer-oriented capabilities. Some humanoid units entertained crowds by dancing and interacting with visitors, while others sat at keyboards and played piano compositions with dexterity.

A separate category of service robots highlighted how automation could reshape daily life. Demonstrations included robots capable of completing routine shopping tasks, navigating supermarket aisles and transporting groceries with minimal human intervention.