Pinnacle ICT, IBM deliver scalable innovation across enterprise stack

Tim Humphreys-Davies, Pinnacle CEO.

In today’s fast-evolving digital world, businesses need future-ready solutions that empower them to stay ahead. That’s why Pinnacle ICT, a trusted leader in cutting-edge ICT solutions in South Africa, has partnered with IBM, a global technology powerhouse, to bring breakthrough innovations in AI, hybrid cloud, data analytics and cyber security to the forefront. As one of only two IBM distributors in South Africa, this strategic alliance is set to redefine how businesses adopt and integrate enterprise-grade technologies.

A perfect match: Pinnacle ICT and IBM

At the heart of this collaboration is Pinnacle’s mission to provide businesses with the tools they need to succeed in an increasingly digital world. IBM’s world-renowned portfolio in AI, cloud, data analytics and cyber security aligns perfectly with Pinnacle’s vision, allowing the company to further strengthen its position in the market as a top-tier distributor of advanced technology solutions.

Fred Saayman, Brand Director at Pinnacle.

Fred Saayman, Brand Director at Pinnacle, puts it simply: “This partnership marks a significant step forward in accelerating digital transformation for businesses; by integrating IBM’s solutions, Pinnacle can offer the tools and technologies needed to succeed in tomorrow’s world today.”

AI, cloud, cyber security: Empowering businesses to transform

This partnership is more than just a collaboration, it is a launchpad for innovation. With direct access to IBM’s robust suite of enterprise solutions, Pinnacle is uniquely positioned to help businesses streamline operations, enhance cyber security and drive smarter decision-making.

With IBM’s cutting-edge technologies, organisations can:

Automate workflows for improved productivity.

Strengthen security to combat emerging cyber threats.

Unlock data-driven insights for intelligent business strategies.

Tim Humphreys-Davies, CEO of Pinnacle, shares his enthusiasm: “We are thrilled to welcome IBM into our ecosystem. The trust they have placed in us is a true honour, and we are excited to deliver tangible value to our partners and customers through IBM’s world-class innovations.”

Accelerating Pinnacle’s AI vision

Pinnacle’s forward-thinking approach to AI was cemented in 2024 with the launch of its AI as a service (AIaaS) strategy, designed to help businesses deploy AI-powered solutions with ease. Now, with IBM’s advanced AI technologies in the mix, Pinnacle is poised to deliver even greater value empowering clients to automate intelligently, optimise processes and unlock new growth opportunities. This partnership doesn’t just elevate Pinnacle’s AI strategy, it redefines it, cementing the company’s position as a pioneer in enterprise AI across South Africa.

Empowering the channel with support and expertise

A great partnership isn’t only about technology, it’s about enabling success. Pinnacle and IBM are working hand-in-hand to support the channel ecosystem through a robust suite of services, including:

Pre-sales engagement to simplify solution adoption.

Technical enablement to upskill partner teams.

Tailored training programmes for continuous learning.

Expert-led professional services for seamless implementation.

Through this powerful support structure, Pinnacle aims to accelerate IBM’s market reach while empowering partners with everything they need to deliver exceptional outcomes.

Shaping the future of ICT with AI, automation, cloud

This collaboration underscores Pinnacle’s commitment to driving the future of ICT, anchored in AI innovation, cloud transformation and intelligent automation. With IBM’s solutions, Pinnacle will help organisations future-proof their infrastructure and navigate the digital evolution with confidence.

Looking ahead: A new era in enterprise innovation

More than a partnership, Pinnacle’s collaboration with IBM signals a bold step towards shaping the future of enterprise IT. By delivering IBM’s trusted technologies to market, Pinnacle is well-positioned to meet rising demand for AI, cloud and cyber security, fostering growth, innovation and resilience for its customers and partners.

This is just the beginning of a new chapter in Pinnacle’s journey, one that is dedicated to helping South African businesses unlock their full potential and embrace lasting digital transformation.

For more information about Pinnacle, visit www.pinnacle.co.za. To learn more about IBM’s innovative solutions, head over to www.ibm.com/us-en.