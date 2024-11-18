Pioneering the future requires innovation and sustainability

Heidie-Mari Middel, Production Team Leader at Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa. (Image: Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa)

Heidie-Mari Middel, Production Team Leader at Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa, believes that the blueprint for the future lies in the merging of innovation with sustainability.

"Kyocera's impactful innovations exemplify this blend perfectly, especially evident through our recent technological achievements," she says.

Rooted in the visionary ethos of its founder, Dr Kazuo Inamori, Kyocera's evolution has grown from its pioneering work in fine ceramics to shaping sectors like semiconductor components, telecommunications and environmental conservation technologies.

Today, the company's array of accolades and technological breakthroughs are not just milestones, but signposts towards a future where sustainable technology is the norm, setting a precedent in the global IT and business landscapes. "It's truly gratifying to see many organisations in our industry combining sustainability with innovation. All industry sectors need to embrace this transformative approach to ensure a future where technological advancement and environmental stewardship go hand in hand," says Middel.

Breakthroughs that define the future

Kyocera's innovation narrative showcases significant milestones, such as the "KJ4B-EX1200-RC" inkjet printhead technology, which represents a quantum leap in digital printing by providing high-speed, high-quality, and reliable solutions. Recognised as a "Top 100 Global Innovator" by Clarivate for three consecutive years, Kyocera continues to channel its innovation drive to meet contemporary challenges.

"This accolade is a testament to our commitment to innovate with purpose and responsibility. It's a commitment that we carry forward here in South Africa, not just in our products, but as a way of life in business," Middel explains.

A future crafted by innovation

On-board optics module: Kyocera's cutting-edge "On-Board Optics Module" set a new benchmark in data communication by achieving world-record bandwidth, significantly reducing power consumption for data centres. This innovation marks a leap forward in our efforts towards decarbonisation and energy efficiency.

Automotive night vision system: The integration of white and near-infrared light diodes into a single Gallium Nitride (GaN) laser device to develop the world's first automotive night vision system illustrates Kyocera's contribution to enhancing vehicle safety and night-time driving visibility.

Sustainability as corporate philosophy

Kyocera embeds sustainability in its identity, and was recently included in the TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2024. Earlier in the year, Kyocera was acknowledged by the World Packaging Organisation for its packaging innovation and a recognition as a "Major Player" by IDC MarketScape for its sustainability programmes.

"Our efforts to minimise waste and Kyocera’s standing on the CDP 'A List 2023' for environmental transparency also demonstrates our proactive approach to sustainable business practices," Middel notes.

Excellence in quality and consistency

Quality and consistency are more than just Kyocera’s commitments – they are realities, as confirmed by 12 Buyers Lab (BLI) 2024 Awards from Keypoint Intelligence. These awards, including the BLI 2024 A3 Line of the Year, recognise Kyocera's persistent delivery of high-quality document solutions that are essential for businesses prioritising efficiency and value.

“The integration of sustainability and innovation should never be at the expense of the high standards and quality. Our future depends on businesses taking responsibly for consistently upholding quality, without compromise,” adds Middel.

A call to action: embrace sustainable innovation

“Kyocera’s success is a call to businesses worldwide: sustainability and innovation are not just parallel paths, but are intersecting forces driving the future of global business. As a whole, businesses need to integrate eco-friendly practices into their innovation strategies so that every step forward is a step towards a greener planet,” concludes Middel.