Planning a cellular coverage upgrade? Start with right tools, right team

Tobie van Schalkwyk, Business Unit Manager, Duxbury Networking. (Image: Supplied)

If you've ever tried to solve poor indoor cellular coverage without the right tools (or support), you’ll know it can be frustrating, time-consuming and sometimes completely hit-or-miss.

That’s where the Nextivity COMPASS XR comes in, and it’s available in South Africa through Duxbury Networking.

What is the COMPASS XR?

The COMPASS XR is a powerful, compact scanning receiver that takes the guesswork out of surveying and testing indoor cellular environments. It’s fully 5G capable, supports a wide frequency range (617MHz-5 000MHz) and pairs seamlessly with the CEL-FI WAVE PRO app to give you real-time, exportable signal data.

Whether you’re preparing for a CEL-FI installation or just trying to understand where your building’s coverage gaps are, the COMPASS XR delivers fast, reliable results. No fluff – just data you can work with.

How Duxbury adds value

Duxbury doesn’t just distribute the Nextivity products, it helps you plan smarter. Its pre-sales team is here to guide you through every step of the process:

Need help understanding your coverage challenges? Duxbury will talk you through what the data means.

Planning a new install? Duxbury will help you optimise placement and coverage.

Duxbury also offers the COMPASS XR as part of a specialised service, where its team can assist on-site or remotely with scanning, testing and site reports, ideal for installers who need precision and peace of mind.

Why it matters

Indoor coverage issues aren’t just an inconvenience, they can affect productivity, customer experience and even safety. Whether you’re working on commercial buildings, residential complexes or public infrastructure, getting it right the first time matters.

With the COMPASS XR, and the right support from the Duxbury team, you can confidently deliver coverage that works!