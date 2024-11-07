Platinum Health’s visionary data management

Innovative data management solutions can drive operational improvements. (Image: Keyrus)

In the fast-paced healthcare environment, operational efficiency is paramount. For Platinum Health, SA's largest closed medical scheme, the journey towards streamlined operations began with a vision: to deploy a highly effective modern data architecture. The company chose Keyrus – a specialist in data architecture and data management – and contracted Keyrus’ Managed Service offering on an ongoing basis. This partnership has resulted in significant improvements, transforming Platinum Health's operations and reinforcing its commitment to delivering high-quality healthcare services.

The opportunity

Platinum Health faced certain hurdles in its operations due to a reliance on manual processes. Key tasks like file transfers, daily checks and data consolidation were performed manually. This offered Platinum Health the opportunity to establish a cohesive data management approach, to ensure accurate and timely solutions.

A tailored solution

Recognising the need for a transformative solution, Platinum Health turned to Keyrus. Keyrus’ team of developers, data architects and BI specialists implemented a comprehensive managed service designed to automate critical processes across the organisation. By eliminating manual interventions and consolidating data from various silos into a centralised system, Keyrus transformed its customer’s operations.

Key components of the solution included automation of file and data transfers from internal and external sources, allowing streamlined data movement and ensuring data availability and integrity through automated daily checks.

By consolidating and standardising data into a "single source of truth", Keyrus provided Platinum Health with a reliable view of its operations. This centralised approach not only enhanced data accuracy, but also facilitated timely reporting.

Continuous support for long-term success

Beyond automation, Keyrus ensured ongoing success through continuous support, proactive advisory services and training. Platinum Health has an ongoing access to a diverse team of technical experts, ready to address a wide range of needs, including development, reporting and analytics. This collaborative approach allows for continuous improvements and a seamless transition to modernised processes.

As a result of this partnership, Platinum Health streamlined its operations, enhanced reporting accuracy and improved responsiveness to emerging challenges. The automation implemented by Keyrus led to remarkable outcomes:

Increased operational efficiency: Task automation that enables more effective resource allocation. Enhanced data integrity: Accurate and reliable data has empowered Platinum Health to identify workforce constraints proactively. Regulatory compliance: Centralising and automating the reporting process has reduced the risk of non-compliance, ensuring timely and accurate reports to governing bodies.

Quantin van Rensburg, Chief Information Officer at Platinum Health, shared his perspective on the partnership: “Engaging Keyrus has been a game-changer for us. Their expertise in data management and automation has not only improved our operational efficiency, but has also positioned us as a more proactive leader in healthcare services.”

Nicky Maehler, Principal Consultant at Keyrus, added: “We’re proud to partner with Platinum Health in this transformation journey. Our collaboration has been driven by a shared commitment to excellence, ensuring they can focus on what truly matters: providing exceptional healthcare services to their members while outsourcing their data management to us.”

Managed services are the future

The partnership between Keyrus and Platinum Health exemplifies how innovative data management solutions can drive significant operational improvements. With enhanced efficiency, improved workforce management and assured regulatory compliance, Platinum Health is now better equipped to focus on strategic initiatives and maintain its leadership position in the healthcare sector.