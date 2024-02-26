PMI launches AI-driven exam prep for aspiring project managers

George Asamani, MD, PMI Sub-Saharan Africa.

The Project Management Institute (PMI) has launched an AI-powered tool named PMI Infinity - PMP Exam Simulator.

Available in the GPT store to ChatGPT Plus subscribers, the tool is designed to help candidates prepare for the Project Management Professional (PMP) certification exam.

The PMI is a global professional association for project management, setting global standards and providing certifications.

Its first GPT tool is a learning assistant that uses data sourced from PMI's global community of experts. It offers a 175-question practice exam with detailed rationales and allows users to engage in conversations to deepen their understanding.

George Asamani, MD of PMI Sub-Saharan Africa, says the organisation is “equipping professionals with the foresight and skills for an increasingly complex global landscape" with its AI-driven simulator.

According to a PMI survey, PMP certification holders report significantly higher salaries compared to non-certified project professionals. In South Africa, the difference is a substantial 67% increase in median salary.

Asamani hinted at the institute's plans to roll out more GPT tools during this year.