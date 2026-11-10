PointFive expands into Africa through strategic partnership with Blue Turtle Technologies.

Blue Turtle Technologies, which positions itself as a leading South African enterprise technology company specialising in cloud, optimisation, cyber and data solutions, today announced that it has partnered with PointFive, the AI efficiency OS for enterprises, to help South African organisations identify and remediate inefficiencies across increasingly complex cloud and AI environments.

South Africa’s cloud services market is expected to more than double from an estimated R49.6 billion in 2025 to R101.5 billion by 2029, according to BMIT research reported by ITWeb, but that growth is also creating a sharper focus on cost. BMIT says organisations are increasingly experiencing “cloud bill shock”, with a lack of formal FinOps maturity contributing to cloud waste as unmanaged consumption erodes the financial benefits enterprises expected from their cloud investments.

That cost challenge is becoming more complex as enterprises add AI models, GPUs, data platforms and AI development tools to existing cloud environments, introducing new layers of consumption that need to be understood and optimised.

PointFive is designed to give enterprises a consolidated approach to that challenge. Its platform examines cloud and AI environments using more than 500 proprietary detection types to uncover inefficiencies that conventional cost management tools can miss. Rather than stopping at visibility or presenting another list of recommendations, PointFive uses an agentic remediation layer to turn findings into concrete actions that engineering teams can review and implement.

“Cloud cost management is becoming a very different conversation as AI moves into production,” said Avash Maharaj, Chief Strategy Officer at Blue Turtle. “Organisations now have to understand not only what they are spending across traditional cloud infrastructure, but where AI workloads, data platforms and development tools are introducing additional cost and inefficiency. PointFive gives us a way to help customers get much deeper into that environment and, importantly, move from identifying an opportunity to doing something about it.”

From identifying waste to acting on it

The PointFive platform connects to AWS, Azure, GCP and Kubernetes, using its DeepWaste engine to identify inefficiencies across architecture and configuration. Its capabilities extend from core cloud infrastructure and managed services into data platforms and AI environments, including production AI services and developer tools.

“Every enterprise managing cloud and AI at scale eventually hits the same wall: dashboards that show waste but don’t fix it,” said Perry Forbes, Regional Sales Director at PointFive. “Blue Turtle’s trusted advisor role across some of South Africa’s largest enterprises, combined with our platform’s ability to turn findings into shipped fixes, gives organisations a faster path to cloud efficiency and measurable savings.”

Bringing cloud and AI efficiency to South African enterprises

Under the agreement, Blue Turtle has been appointed an authorised reseller of PointFive in South Africa and will market, demonstrate, resell and support the platform for local customers.

The partnership extends Blue Turtle’s existing cloud and optimisation capabilities across cloud and AI efficiency, giving South African customers a way to examine spend across both traditional infrastructure and emerging AI workloads. PointFive’s coverage spans traditional cloud infrastructure and production AI platforms, including Amazon Bedrock, Microsoft Foundry, Google Vertex AI, OpenAI and Anthropic, and AI development tools.

“Africa is one of the most important growth stories in enterprise cloud and AI, and cost efficiency is where the next wave of value gets created,” said Mihai Butu, Partner Manager EMEA at PointFive. “Blue Turtle understands the South African enterprise market and knows how to turn technology into outcomes on the ground. Together, we can help organisations put real savings back on the table faster. Our platform, Blue Turtle’s reach and expertise, and a shared commitment to customer outcomes make this a strong combination.”