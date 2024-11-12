Politicians, tech industry pledge to bolster Africa’s digital ambitions

Delegates at the ministerial forum hosted at AfricaCom 2024 signed position papers to advance Africa’s digital ambitions.

African politicians and technology industry leaders have gathered at a ministerial forum alongside AfricaCom in Cape Town this week. They pledged support for the rollout of position papers aimed at fostering a prosperous, inclusive, and sustainable digital continent.

The forum, hosted by Huawei and the African Telecommunications Union (ATU), saw the co-signing of three position papers by Tonny Bao, VP of Huawei; Juanita Clark, CEO of Digital Council Africa; John Omo, Secretary-General of the ATU; and Angela Wamola, Head of Sub-Saharan Africa at GSMA.

Solly Malatsi, minister of communications and digital technologies.

The papers cover three criticl areas: Ubiquitous connectivity forges an intelligent future; Taking the digital leap: a digitalisation blueprint for national prosperity; and Cloud computing: striding towards the intelligent world.

While there is strong consensus among politicians, business leaders, and regulatory organisations on the goal of building a sustainable digital Africa, there are significat challenges to overcome: narrowing the digital divide, accelerating policy-making for sustainable initiatives, and leverage the basics of digital connectivity to address pressing issues like job creation and affordable digital infrastructure.

John Omo, secretary-general of the African Telecommunications Union.

This is where the papers are expected to make an impact.

At the forum, John Omo, secretary-general of the ATU said in 2023, Africa had over 600 million internet users, with internet penetration reaching 43% of the population..

“Yes, there’s been growth but that is still way below the international average of 66%... that tells policy makers, regulators and operators that there is still much more to do in terms of initiatives. The opportunities in a digital world are numerous, we need to collaborate to identify ways to overcome challenges,” said Omo.

According to the World Bank, 60% of the Sub-Saharan population lacks electricity. The International Telecommunications Union (ITU) notes that 23% of people in rural areas – including South Africa – have access to the internet, compared to 57% of people in urban areas.

Tonny Bao, VP of Huawei.

Omo said these challenges are further compounded by regulatory practices that discourage investment, restrict effective use of technology and exclude many from participating. Additionally, competition often outweighs collaboration, stifling initiatives that could drive progress.

Hloni Mokenela, MD of Africa Analysis, said Africans are on track to achieve only ten of the measurable 144 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030, and digital technology presents an opportunity to bridge some gaps and advance more goals.

Mokenela said $100 billion is required to address the digital divide using terrestrial fibre. The continent’s data centre market will account for 1% of the 2030 global colocation supply.

The GSMA’s Wamola said while Africa, together with China and India, have volume in citizens, the countries together do not leverage the capacity. “That’s where the inclusivity gain doesn’t mean anything,” said Wamola.

Angela Wamola, head of Sub-Saharan Africa at GSMA.

710 million Africans live near a 3G or 4G signal, but have never used mobile internet, with 160 million yet to receive 3G or 4G connectivity at home, she noted.

Huawei and the IDC have introduced the Global Digitalisation Index (GDI) 2024 that reflects the positive correlation between the GDI and GDP.

The research follows the digital development of 77 countries, categorised into three clusters – frontrunners, adopters, and starters – according to their level of ICT maturity and economic development.

South Africa is ranked 43 on the adopters list, with a score of 43.4.

Juanita Clark, CEO of Digital Council Africa, and Tonny Bao, VP of Huawei.

Also speaking at the forum, Solly Malatsi, South Africa's minister of communications and digital technologies, said, “As we stand at the crossroads of a digital revolution, we must consider not only the opportunities but also the challenges that come with this transformation. Digital technologies hold the potential to either divide or unite, to create barriers or build bridges.

“It is imperative that we embrace digital transformation in a way that promotes social inclusion and leaves no one behind. This is what we mean by digital inclusion – ensuring that every person, irrespective of their background, geographic location, or socio-economic status, has the opportunity to access and benefit from the digital world.”

Malatsi referred to the importance of renewable energy in digital transformation, and the significance of the Africa Digital Transformation Strategy.

“There are several critical factors that must be addressed to ensure that digital inclusion becomes a reality for all, including digital accessibility, digital skills and digital acceptance."