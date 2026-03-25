Portworx by Everpure is redefining modern virtualisation for customers with proven, enterprise-ready solutions

Helping companies to embrace modern virtualisation.

Everpure (NYSE: PSTG), which positions itself as the company revolutionising storage and data management, today announced new capabilities for Portworx Enterprise to support organisations running enterprise-level VMs and containers in cloud, hybrid and on-premises environments. These updates allow organisations to embrace modern virtualisation, accelerating provisioning, simplifying automation and saving time through a proven, enterprise-grade platform that has already migrated over 100 000 VM volumes to Kubernetes.

Industry background

Organisations that rely on virtual machines are increasingly re-evaluating their virtualisation strategy and moving to Kubernetes to run critical applications. According to the Portworx 2026 Voice of Kubernetes Report, 71% of organisations plan to modernise and/or migrate their VMs to Kubernetes. Migrating at scale introduces challenges around performance, operational risk and security. According to the report, 56% believe backup, disaster recovery and high availability are the most critical capabilities for any new virtualisation platform. Organisations need a proven enterprise-ready platform that can run both traditional VMs and newer container-based applications and support migration at scale, while remaining secure, compliant and reliable.

New Portworx Enterprise capabilities

New capabilities delivered by Portworx Enterprise provide comprehensive services for data storage, governance and security that make it possible to migrate and run VMs on Kubernetes at enterprise scale. The solution is already running over 100 000 VM volumes on Kubernetes seamlessly across on-premises, hybrid and cloud environments and enterprises are already using it as a foundational platform to power successful Kubernetes deployments. Portworx Enterprise now provides:

Enterprise-ready containers and VMs on Kubernetes: Updates deliver a unified storage and data management layer for running VMs and containers. Built for day two data operations, data management capabilities streamline workflows and co-ordination across any Kubernetes deployment.

Updates deliver a unified storage and data management layer for running VMs and containers. Built for day two data operations, data management capabilities streamline workflows and co-ordination across any Kubernetes deployment. Repeatable frameworks and tooling :

Streamlining operational tasks with an open source VM Readiness Assessment tool for scenario testing and performance readiness of VMs.

Validated frameworks for KubeVirt and running stateful commercial off-the-shelf applications, such as ELK on Kubernetes.

Security built in :

: Portworx integrates security directly into the platform , from encryption and policy-driven data placement and access controls, to CISO expectations for air gapped environments (Secure Boot), providing peace of mind.

Enterprise-grade business continuity and disaster recovery for all workloads: App-aware data protection, backup and recovery services designed for mission-critical VM and container workloads.

Governance overview: Storage class-level monitoring on data storage, compliance and location policies, providing regulatory alignment and audit compliance across on-premises, hybrid and multicloud Kubernetes deployments.

Customer impact

By bridging the gap between traditional reliability and cloud-native agility, the latest Portworx Enterprise capabilities support customers to embrace modern virtualisation by adopting Kubernetes at speed and at scale. The proven repeatable VM migration with validated architectures leads to time and budget saving, and a more streamlined experience for customers via a unified platform and automation. For enterprises embarking on this journey, this proven solution provides reassurance that Portworx Enterprise can handle the scale and complexity of large-scale migrations.

Executive insight

"The shift to modern virtualisation is accelerating. As VMs join AI and cloud-native applications running on Kubernetes as an industry standard, Portworx is delivering the performance, protection and governance required for demanding organisations, at global scale. With over 100 000 VM volumes now deployed, we aren’t just promising a future-proof solution – we are already delivering it,” said Greg Muscarella, GM, Portworx by Everpure.

"Organisations are increasingly exploring modern virtualisation approaches that bring VM-based workloads into Kubernetes environments alongside containerised applications. Successfully making this transition requires enterprise data services, protection and governance capabilities. Platforms such as Portworx by Everpure can help support these operational requirements as organisations modernise their virtualisation infrastructure,” said Johnny Yu, Research Manager, Infrastructure Software Platforms, IDC.

“Prior to Portworx, we weren’t able to support our database workloads on Kubernetes. Now that we have Portworx at the core of our infrastructure, we provide our clients with the ultimate flexibility and speed for their most demanding, persistent storage needs, from databases like Redis and ElasticSearch to other high IO workloads,” said Jeroen van Gemert, DevOps Engineer, KPN.

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