Portworx by Pure Storage extends platform capabilities to accelerate next-gen Kubernetes workloads

Pure Storage enhances Portworx platform.

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), which positions itself as the IT pioneer that delivers the world’s most advanced data storage technology and services, announced significant enhancements to its Portworx platform, designed to accelerate and scale next-gen Kubernetes workloads for VMs, databases and AI/ML workloads. The expansion supports growing demands for unified solutions capable of handling modern, data-heavy applications across heterogeneous Kubernetes environments.

Industry significance:

As enterprises increasingly embrace Kubernetes to manage data-intensive applications like AI – 97% now leveraging this technology – the unique operational demands of these workloads create considerable complexity. Platform engineering teams, developers, data scientists and infrastructure teams alike grapple with fragmented tools tailored to different workloads, hindering their ability to operate cohesively. This fragmentation not only complicates workflows, but also leads to challenges in resource optimisation and scaling.

Portworx by Pure Storage provides a unified approach that streamlines operations and simplifies management across these diverse environments to empower teams to focus on innovation and efficiency, driving better outcomes for the organisation.

News highlights:

Portworx is extending its platform with a range of new and enhanced capabilities to further solidify its leadership in container data management. Key updates include:

As a service capabilities for AI/ML workloads : To address the complexity of managing AI-driven applications and accelerating GenAI app development, Portworx is introducing as a service delivery for databases and curated foundation AI/ML models. This includes support for vector databases like Milvus, PostgreSQL and Elasticsearch, as well as graph databases like Neo4j, simplifying the deployment and management of AI/ML workloads.

: To address the complexity of managing AI-driven applications and accelerating GenAI app development, Portworx is introducing as a service delivery for databases and curated foundation AI/ML models. This includes support for vector databases like Milvus, PostgreSQL and Elasticsearch, as well as graph databases like Neo4j, simplifying the deployment and management of AI/ML workloads. Unified data management for VMs and containers on Kubernetes : As costs rise for traditional VM-based infrastructure, Portworx is supporting enterprises in modernising their infrastructure and applications through an assessment-based approach. This strategy enables these organisations to streamline operations, reduce expenses and accelerate application modernisation on a single platform.

: As costs rise for traditional VM-based infrastructure, Portworx is supporting enterprises in modernising their infrastructure and applications through an assessment-based approach. This strategy enables these organisations to streamline operations, reduce expenses and accelerate application modernisation on a single platform. Enterprise enhancements across Portworx platform: Managing security and resource optimisation in multi-tenant environments can create barriers to scale. Portworx addresses these issues with advanced security features, role-based access control (RBAC) and granular controls to improve resource utilisation and ROI. Additionally, data resiliency for SQL Server is enhanced with support for Availability Groups, while automated database deployments are streamlined through a Terraform provider, integrating seamlessly into existing GitOps and infrastructure as code workflows.

Executive insight:

“As Kubernetes broadens its reach, Portworx is extending its data orchestration capabilities to include VM, database and AI/ML workloads. Our customers now have a single scalable platform that streamlines app development, simplifies data management and resilience, and powers innovation in modern workloads,” said Murli Thirumale, VP and General Manager, Portworx by Pure Storage.

“By combining the powerful orchestration capabilities of SUSE Rancher Prime with the robust container data management of Portworx by Pure Storage, we’re enabling enterprises to confidently deploy and scale mission-critical applications in any environment. This partnership underscores our shared commitment to delivering seamless, enterprise-grade solutions that optimise performance, provide enterprise-grade data resilience and accelerate developer productivity across modern application platforms,” said Peter Smails, General Manager, Enterprise Container Management, SUSE.

“With more organisations seeking to modernise their virtualisation platform, customers need a streamlined path to virtual machines on Kubernetes for end-to-end application development and deployment at scale. These enhancements announced today to container-native storage empower organisations to deploy virtual machines and containers across the hybrid cloud on Red Hat OpenShift for easier manageability and operational efficiency,” said Mike Barrett, Vice-President and General Manager, Hybrid Platforms, Red Hat.

“Portworx brings enterprise-grade data management to application containers by addressing critical challenges caused by data and tool fragmentation, and the resulting operational inefficiencies. Going beyond the traditional limitations of persistent storage and data protection, the Portworx platform empowers organisations to deliver robust as a service solutions consistently and efficiently for essential databases, models and frameworks. This could significantly accelerate the application development cycle and help modernise costly legacy VM infrastructure – all within one unified enterprise-grade data management platform that promotes operational excellence and aims to foster innovation across increasingly complex enterprise application portfolios,” said Torsten Volk, Principal Analyst, Application Modernization, ESG.

