Power Alliance targets EMEA AI governance opportunity

Westcon-Comstor, Check Point and Extreme Networks unite to advance AI governance opportunities across the EMEA region. (Image source: iStock)

Channel partners in the EMEA region can target more business in the AI governance market through the Power Alliance, a new initiative led by distributor Westcon-Comstor with technology vendors Check Point Software Technologies and Extreme Networks.

The Power Alliance combines Check Point’s security controls and policy intelligence with Extreme Networks’ AI-powered Extreme Platform ONE.

A key component is a dedicated Check Point and Extreme Networks sandbox environment within Westcon-Comstor’s 3D Lab, allowing partners to assess and validate integrated offerings.

According to the companies, the environment is intended to accelerate proof-of-value processes, reduce deployment risks, build customer confidence before implementation and shorten sales cycles.

The alliance also provides partners with technical and sales training, go-to-market support and customer engagement programmes focused on developing AI governance offerings.

The convergence of AI, changing regulations, cyber security risks, data management, digital sovereignty and sustainability is reshaping enterprise governance, according to technology market analysts.

See also SA firms urged to be more proactive with AI training, governance

Dr Cordell Robinson, CEO of Brownstone Consulting Firm, said South African organisations need to prioritise training and take a proactive approach to governance to adopt AI securely and at scale. Robinson is scheduled to deliver the opening keynote at ITWeb Governance, Risk & Compliance 2026 on 12 November at The Forum in Bryanston.

He said markets such as SA remain reactive in their approach to AI governance and need to adopt more proactive strategies. Governance does not slow AI adoption, he said, comparing the use of AI without proper governance to driving a car without brakes. Companies are looking to adopt AI, but governance and security are often overlooked or ignored.

Robinson said users are leveraging AI to aggregate sensitive data and business IP. "It is critical that organisations perform due diligence before adopting AI," he added.

Daniel Hurel, senior VP of Westcon EMEA go-to-market at Westcon-Comstor, said: “AI governance is rapidly becoming a board-level issue as organisations look to balance innovation with security, compliance and control. That creates a significant growth opportunity for the channel, but there is a need for networking and security technologies to work together and for partners to shift away from standalone products towards integrated outcomes. Through the Power Alliance, we’re combining the strength of Check Point and Extreme Networks with our own technical expertise and go-to-market support to help partners build repeatable, high-value solutions, create new revenue streams and address one of the key challenges facing customers today.”

Michael Herman, head of channels for Europe at Check Point Software, said: “As organisations accelerate AI adoption, they need confidence that its use aligns with security policies, compliance requirements and business objectives. Effective governance requires moving beyond visibility and towards consistent policy enforcement. Through the Power Alliance, we’re helping partners combine security intelligence, policy controls and network awareness to address a rapidly emerging customer requirement while creating new opportunities for growth.”

Ali Giacomin, VP for commercial offers at Extreme Networks, said: “AI governance starts with the network. You can’t govern what you can’t see. Extreme brings the network access and visibility to see how users, devices and applications use AI, and the automation to act on it quickly. Paired with Check Point’s policy controls and Westcon-Comstor’s partner enablement, that’s a clear path from visibility to governance."