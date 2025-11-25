Powering the digital ecosystem: The value of carrier-neutral ecosystems

Powering the digital ecosystem.

The modern enterprise is no longer confined to a single location or platform. Its infrastructure spans clouds, data centres and partners, and its success depends on how intelligently those pieces are connected.

The power of a carrier-neutral model

Carrier-neutral data centres like Teraco and Equinix provide organisations with unrestricted choice when it comes to selecting carriers, cloud platforms and service providers. This model breaks the limitations of vendor lock-in and gives businesses control over how they interconnect, grow and evolve.

The benefits are clear:

Ease of connecting to do business: Establish secure, high-speed links with partners and providers on demand.

Flexibility and choice: Choose the most suitable network or cloud provider for each workload or service.

Resilience and redundancy: Avoid single points of failure by diversifying connectivity.

Scalability: Add, change or scale connections as business needs shift.

SNAP: Extending secure access to the ecosystem

Intelys’ Secure Network Aggregation Point (SNAP) platform extends this flexibility even further. Through SNAP, businesses can securely connect to multiple carrier-neutral ecosystems without having to be physically located within those data centre facilities. Clients gain access to SNAP either via local cross-connect or via a last-mile fibre link which extends the onramp directly to your local data centre or offices through our on-net partner providers.

By leveraging SNAP pre-integrated connectivity, networking, hosting and security stacks as a service, across major colocation providers, clients can avoid expensive, risky and time-consuming builds altogether.

By leveraging SNAP, customers gain:

On-demand access to multiple carrier-neutral networks, cloud onramps and third-party providers via a single (resilient) cloud edge onramp.

Secure insertion of a NGFW in-path to provide segmentation across multi-colocation and cloud ecosystems.

Consistent security and visibility across connections.

Simplified management of multi-site and hybrid environments.

The ability to connect to a broader digital ecosystem both locally and globally.

“Connectivity shouldn’t be a barrier to innovation,” says Guy Gove, Datacentre Sales Specialist at Intelys. “With SNAP, we give customers the freedom to connect where and how they need securely, cost-effectively and without the constraints of physical presence. It’s about unlocking the full potential of the ecosystem around them.”

A foundation for digital growth

As businesses in South Africa and beyond both accelerate and innovate the way they operate, access to open, carrier-neutral connectivity becomes the foundation for collaboration, innovation and growth.

With SNAP, Intelys empowers organisations to build that foundation, delivering frictionless, low-risk access to the platforms, partners and providers that drive their digital future.