Powering the future of omnichannel retail in SA and beyond

Transaction Junction (TJ), with more than three billion transactions processed annually, is one of the most widely used transaction enablers in both physical and online retail environments in Southern Africa. TJ’s story is one of constant evolution – an organisation relentlessly innovating to meet the changing needs of retailers and their increasingly tech-savvy customers.

Every channel. One platform. This is more than a tagline – it encapsulates Transaction Junction’s core capability and value proposition. TJ’s omnichannel payment platform enables seamless payment acceptance for all forms of merchants, regardless of channel or industry, while ensuring end-to-end stability, transactional validity and uncompromising security with unsurpassed business insight.

Through deep partner integrations and continuous enhancement of TJ’s leading card and alternative payment acceptance capabilities, TJ stays one step ahead – often anticipating market needs before they arise. The platform supports an expansive range of devices, form factors and acceptance types to complement both merchant operations and consumer preferences. Whether engaging with a mobile phone, a SoftPOS terminal, an online storefront or a self-service kiosk, TJ ensures every payment experience is effortless, consistent and future-ready.

At its core, TJ is a technology business built to simplify complexity. As the payment landscape continues to shift, driven by heightened compliance requirements, global regulatory alignment and rapidly changing customer behaviour, TJ has responded with agility. From prepaid airtime, electricity and water to lottery ticket vending, money transfers, digital wallets, cash-to-card functionality and the real-time digitisation of cash, TJ has mastered the seamless delivery of value-added services – ensuring merchants remain ahead of the curve.

With over 17 years of deep retail and financial sector experience, and a presence in more than 11 African markets, TJ’s success lies in one core philosophy: own the technology and you can shape the experience. Building and delivering its own platform has empowered TJ to rapidly customise and scale, meeting the diverse needs of tier one retail chains, hospitality groups, quick service restaurants, e-commerce platforms and emerging SoftPOS use cases.

“Every retailer should have the option to select TJ as its payment processor,” says Jurie Matthee, CEO of Transaction Junction. “Our solutions complement point-of-sale providers, offering merchants seamless access to a wide bouquet of services through a single, integrated connection.”

TJ supports over 90 POS integrations, from FMCG to hospitality, from online storefronts to Android-based SoftPOS solutions. It offers true omnichannel capability, ensuring that payments can be securely and consistently delivered across any customer-facing channel – be it in-store, online, mobile, kiosk or beyond. More than just processing transactions, TJ enables end-to-end value delivery with embedded digital services, integrated loyalty, reconciliation, reporting and merchant insights – all in real-time.

TJ’s strategic efforts to build and optimise a truly omnichannel application matrix have enabled it to cross-sell and deliver both bespoke and standardised offerings to a highly diverse customer base. Whether scaling vertically within large national retailers or expanding horizontally across new segments and geographies, TJ’s flexible architecture rises to the challenge. Unencumbered by third-party constraints, TJ customers enjoy the confidence of operating on a proven, in-house platform – one that not only meets their current needs but is continually refined through ongoing R&D and targeted investment. This commitment ensures that as the expectations of the modern consumer evolve, so too does the power of TJ’s payment and commerce ecosystem.

This relentless drive to innovate has catalysed TJ’s geographical expansion. “Our growth is driven by a more informed, more demanding customer,” says Craig Duggan, Chief Commercial Officer. “Payments today are about more than just settling a purchase – they’re part of a richer customer experience that spans in-store, online and mobile environments.”

Underpinning this is TJ’s software as a service (SaaS) model, designed for scale, flexibility and speed to market. Merchants can activate services such as digital coupons, loyalty solutions, kiosks and remote payment acceptance at the click of a button – without needing costly infrastructure roll-outs or lengthy onboarding.

The result? One of the fastest-growing merchant onboarding footprints in South Africa, with over 12 000 merchants and more than 50 000 payment devices active in market.

“Our business is built on empowering choice,” says Duggan. “We’re acquirer-agnostic and work closely with all major acquiring banks to provide a neutral, high-quality enablement layer. Merchants retain control over their retail environments while benefiting from superior transparency, insight and performance.”

TJ’s strength also lies in its ability to accommodate complexity. Its platform architecture allows for:

Franchisee-specific configurations within broader enterprise ecosystems.

Scalable deployment across regions and segments.

Support for the nuanced needs of large chains and independent traders alike.

As a forward-looking technology company, TJ has embraced cloud-native infrastructure, increasingly leveraging AWS to make services instantly deployable. “Our goal is not just to meet demand – but to anticipate and enable it faster than anyone else,” notes Duggan.

Recent launches such as TJ Recon and the TJ Settlement Solution are further strengthening the platform’s value by delivering previously unavailable clarity and control across the transaction landscape. These tools are empowering a wide spectrum of business decision-makers – from financial controllers to operations leads – with data-rich, actionable insights that are transforming how reconciliation, settlement and exception management are approached.

Importantly, these solutions are not static. They are actively being shaped in partnership with TJ's customers to ensure continuous alignment with market needs. Duggan elaborates: “We don’t believe in a one-size-fits-all approach. Our customers are in the trenches every day – they know what they need to unlock more value, save more time and make smarter decisions. That’s why products like TJ Recon and our Settlement Solution will continue to evolve based on the insights, challenges and suggestions they share.

"Collaboration is the name of the game. For us to be successful, the journey must be a shared one – where the voices of our customers guide the direction of our platform. It’s not just about delivering a product; it’s about co-creating solutions that shape the future of payments together.

"Across our departments, we all understand that the customer is at the centre of what we do,” Duggan explains. “It’s their expectations that drive the evolution of our platform. Quality, value and simplicity – these are the pillars of our customer value proposition.”

In an industry often focused on unicorn valuations and funding rounds, TJ has delivered measurable value – consistently, securely and at scale. Its investment into SoftPOS, Android touch points and real-time commerce has positioned it for even greater impact in the years ahead.

With a robust technology stack, a scalable service model and deep omnichannel retail expertise, TJ isn’t just keeping up – it’s delivering on promises most fintechs are still making. That’s why Transaction Junction is the partner of choice for those who demand more.

