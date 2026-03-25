Powering the future with Quest-driven data, security, modernisation.

In today’s digital economy, data is no longer just an asset – it is the foundation of innovation, resilience and growth. First Distribution works closely with its partners to help their customers move confidently into a modern, secure and data-driven future – all powered by Quest.

Helping customers drive innovation and operational efficiency

Through Quest’s proven technology stack, partners can help their customers streamline operations, modernise infrastructure and build agile, high-performance environments.

By unifying data, identity and IT modernisation under one trusted vendor, organisations can break down silos, accelerate decision-making and increase productivity across the business.

Accelerating data product delivery with AI

Quest enables AI-assisted modelling and automated metadata workflows that dramatically accelerate data product delivery.

These capabilities help customers:

Discover and understand their data faster.

Improve governance, quality and compliance.

Deliver trusted data products at speed.

With Quest, customers gain confidence in their data and the ability to turn insights into real business value.

Moving from legacy to modern IT

Quest helps customers move from complex, legacy environments to modern, cloud-ready architectures – without disruption.

This journey supports:

Seamless migrations

Improved scalability and performance

Reduced operational risk

Future-ready IT environments

Partners can confidently guide customers through transformation with minimal downtime and maximum impact.

Quest’s data and database management tools have been trusted by DBAs and IT teams for decades. This heritage of reliability, performance and innovation gives customers the stability they need while they modernise.

Empowering partners with Quest and First Distribution

First Distribution enables its partners to deliver end-to-end solutions powered by Quest. Together, the companies provide the technology, expertise and support needed to help customers modernise, secure and transform their environments with confidence.

Quest drives the platform.

First Distribution enables the partner.

Together, we power the future.